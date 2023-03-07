As a nation prepared to mourn its 39th president, we asked biographers, political scientists, journalists and others: What’s the first image that comes to mind when you reflect on the remarkable life of Jimmy Carter?
SHEILA SIMON, Illinois’ 46th lieutenant governor (2011-15), daughter of late U.S. Sen. Paul Simon
“I think of Jimmy Carter as the champion of former presidents. I admire much of what he did as president, but I admire even more how he has used his time after the presidency. Even if you measured just by the books he wrote, he would be pretty amazing. But combine that with building houses and monitoring elections — no former president compares.
“That gets me to more personal and family connections with former President Carter. My parents got to be a part of a Carter Center team that observed elections in Liberia. My folks were amazed at how long people were willing to stand in line in order to vote. My folks also were impressed by former President Carter, who led the trip, and brought both attention and a sense of fairness to the election just by being there.
“Finally I think of the time when Mr. Carter was president, my dad was in Congress and I was in high school. Our family got to go to a party on the White House lawn with all of the members and their families. There was lots of food, and they had set up a volleyball net on the White House lawn. I thought it was cool.
“A Washington Post reporter asked me how I liked the party and I told him it was like parties my folks hosted, only bigger. My parents got a good laugh out of that.
“All credit to President Carter and the people around him, who created a White House event that was not intimidating but made a girl from southern Illinois feel at home.”
JULIAN ZELIZER, author, ‘Jimmy Carter’
“The first image is Jimmy Carter stepping out of the car during the inauguration parade and walking down the street with his wife.
“It embodied the message of his campaign and his understanding of how shaken Americans had become with the institution of the presidency.”
JONATHAN ALTER, author, ‘His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life’
“Many people associate President Carter first and foremost with Habitat for Humanity. I don’t.
“In the five years I spent working on ‘His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life,’ I learned that Habitat was not the centerpiece of his post-presidency. He was chair of the board for a time and he and Rosalynn Carter devoted a week each year to building a house somewhere in the world, which helped put Habitat on the map and grow in the decades that followed.
“But his main activity was the Carter Center, the organization he founded to advance peace, global health and democracy. I also rejected the easy shorthand — weak president; saintly ex-president. The truth was more complicated: His far-sighted presidency was greatly underrated, for reasons I explain in my biography, and his post-presidency — while hugely inspiring and full of accomplishments — a tad overrated, in part because ex-presidents have a lot less power than presidents to change lives.
“Having said that, the memory of him that I will cherish most comes not from one of my many interviews but from working side by side with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on a Habitat build in Memphis in 2016.
“When we walked onto the work site in the morning, a Habitat official asked President Carter if he would like to be the foreman. He declined but immediately took charge, as if he was the captain of a submarine. He left the Navy before he had the chance for that.
“At one point, he came over to me and showed me how to hammer better. At 92, he could still drive a nine-inch nail into a piece of lumber in just a few quick strokes. Then he moved to the band saw, which he operated like a pro. I could see how he built so much beautiful furniture.”
DAN BALZ, former Daily Illini editor; Washington Post’s chief correspondent
“Three images: A presidential candidate carrying his own luggage as he trooped through the primary states, a president wearing a sweater imploring Americans to conserve energy and a former president with a hammer in his hand building houses for Habitat.”
AMBER ROESSNER, author, ‘Jimmy Carter and the Birth of the Marathon Media Campaign’
“I had the opportunity to interview former President Jimmy Carter in October 2014 in his office at the Carter Center in Atlanta. When I walked through his office door, he was hunched over with his back turned away from me, and as he turned toward me, his piercing blue eyes, the ones journalists commented on during his campaign and presidency, instantly appraised me.
“Carter tried to calm my nerves by sharing that he had thoroughly enjoyed my first book, ‘Inventing Baseball Heroes,’ and had often traveled through my hometown of Winder, Georgia.
“In the end, I believe that my time with former President Carter offered insights into his character — he was a kind man, generous with his time, deeply committed to personal connections and relationships, and in this particular case, eager to set the record straight about his relationship with the press.
“In my book, I offer insight into a scene that, I think, offers insight into Carter at the pinnacle of his political success as he ‘traveled an unexpected route, much as he had in the primaries, walking amongst the people, through rows of standing delegates, before he mounted the national stage.’
“As he waited for the jubilation to cease, he took a swig of water, smiled his famous 1,000-watt smile and greeted his national audience as he had greeted countless individuals along the trail: ‘My name is Jimmy Carter, and I’m running for president.’
“Later that night, when he accepted the Democratic nomination in New York’s Madison Square Garden in July of 1976, the party redeemer invoked the multitudes: ‘I have spoken many times of love, but love must be aggressively translated into simple justice.’
“And for the remainder of his life, he attempted to do just that — first as president and then in his post-presidency, fighting disease, hunger, poverty, conflict and oppression from the Carter Center and in his spare time building houses for the poor, even in the final years of his life.”
WOLF BLITZER, CNN anchor
“When I think of President Carter, a lot goes through my mind since I covered his administration and all its ups and downs. What really stands out to me is the truly historic 1978 Camp David Peace Accords. He invited Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin to the presidential retreat in Maryland.
“At the time, Egypt and Israel were at war. Carter had the vision to bring these leaders together and, over the course of 13 very tough and intense days, he persuaded them to make peace.
“After covering the negotiations at Camp David, I drove to the White House to watch Sadat and Begin — welcomed by Carter — sign the peace agreement that officially ended the state of war between the two countries. They agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, including an Egyptian embassy in Israel and an Israeli embassy in Egypt.
“For Israel, this was an enormous breakthrough since Egypt was always the largest potential military threat facing the country. And it was also so important for Egypt since Israel withdrew from all of Sinai, including the Israeli settlements that had been established there.
“What’s also so impressive is that the 1978 peace agreement remains in effect all these years later. President Carter deserves an enormous amount of credit for having the guts to make this happen. I believe it was the high point of his presidency.”
BRIAN GAINES, UI’s Honorable W. Russell Arrington Professor in State Politics
“Jimmy Carter calls to my mind not one, but two distinct images: an overwhelmed and miserable president, reporting bad news, and a relaxed ex-president quietly helping others.
“I was an Air Force brat, attending school on base at NATO’s military headquarters in Belgium in 1979 and 1980. A school assignment was to keep a daily diary of the Iranian hostage crisis, and Carter’s announcement of the horribly botched rescue attempt in the spring of 1980 stands out as my memory of his four years struggling with one of the world’s hardest jobs.
“But after he left office, for more than 40 years, he defined for himself the job of ex-president, and I also easily picture an older Carter looking happy on a Habitat for Humanity worksite, not merely plugging for donations, but wearing a hard hat and getting his hands dirty.”
RANDALL BALMER, author, ‘Redeemer: The Life of Jimmy Carter’
“In the course of writing ‘Redeemer,’ I concluded that the only person Jimmy Carter fully trusted was his wife, Rosalynn, and this was especially true following the deaths of advisers such as Hamilton Jordan and Jody Powell.
“In the course of one of our conversations, I brought up his decision to run for the Georgia state senate in 1962. On the morning of his 38th birthday, Carter woke up and put on his dress clothes, then informed Rosalynn that he was headed down to the county courthouse to file papers for his run for public office.
“As he recounted the scene, he shook his head and smiled sheepishly, as though disbelieving his own story. ‘I can’t believe that I didn’t consult Rosalynn beforehand,’ he said. ‘I’d never do that today.’
“Rosalynn, of course, became his most trusted adviser.
“Following our conversation that morning, he wanted to give me a copy of his devotional book, ‘Through the Year with Jimmy Carter.’ I followed his Secret Service entourage to the Carter home. Jimmy Carter disappeared inside the house while I chatted with Rosalynn.
“After awhile, he reappeared, clutching a copy of the book. ‘I couldn’t find a new copy,’ Carter said as he handed me the book, so he had cadged Rosalynn’s copy from the nightstand. ‘I figured I could get you another book,’ he said with a tentative smile as he glanced in her direction. ‘You’re on page 70.’
“Rosalynn’s bookmark was still in my copy of ‘Through the Year with Jimmy Carter’ — on page 70, the meditation entitled ‘Patience in Love.’”
ROBERT LIEBERMAN, Johns Hopkins political scientist considers Carter ‘the greatest ex-president in American history’
“For me, the most vivid images of Carter’s life are the pictures of him with Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat through the process of negotiating and signing the Camp David Accords, culminating in the famous three-way handshake photo at the signing of the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1979.
“Although Carter’s presidency was on the whole a bit rocky and not altogether successful, the Camp David agreements were a historic accomplishment that is now almost forgotten and a real credit to Carter’s vision and diplomatic skill.
“Personally, I was in middle school at the time, and seeing that peace was possible between Israel and its neighbors was a formative experience for me.”
BROOKS FLIPPEN, author, ‘Jimmy Carter: The Politics of Family, and the Rise of the Religious Right’
“In a day and age when professing religion is often nothing more than a tool for politicians, Jimmy Carter’s ‘born again’ faith was genuine.
“It defined his life, giving hope to many evangelicals who abhorred the libertine 1960s and voted for him in 1976. Once in office, however, it quickly became apparent that on issues such as feminism, abortion and gay rights, Carter maintained the denomination’s traditional emphasis on the separation of church and state and its focus on individual conversion.
“Sensing the need for a more doctrinaire and politically active religion opposed to such freedoms, many evangelicals turned on Carter and welcomed the Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980. Reagan’s landslide victory that year was due in part to religious voters disaffected by Carter’s stance.
“It was the beginning of a new Religious Right aligned with the Republican Party. Jimmy Carter was in this way pivotal in the formation of a political culture that remains to this day.”