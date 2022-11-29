Picking up where we left off last time, we convened another blue-ribbon panel of experts in the words business and asked: What’s your best pieve of advice for how to avoid being duped by partisan, twisted or flat-out fake news?
Warning: You are about the enter the social-media zone.
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter LEON DASH, now the Swanlund Chair Professor of Journalism at the University of Illinois: “I am very cautious about accepting as factual any number of what are touted as genuine news items on social media and other internet sites. Often, when coming across an interesting item, I will Google it to see if any sites that I have found to be credible, are carrying the same news item.
“I get daily copies of The News-Gazette, Washington Post and New York Times on my iPad, so I don’t miss much of what I consider credible news. Other news outlets, such as Huffington Post and Politico, over time, I have found to be credible. I don’t spend any time on sites that I am not already familiar with or don’t know are credible.
“If I encounter a new site with an interesting news item, I will Google the name of the site to see what others think about it. Inevitably, several people will have posted logical explanations of why the site should not be trusted or to what part of the broad community of conspiracists it belongs.”
Know your news sources.
The Washington Post’s CAROLYN HAX, whose syndicated advice column runs in The News-Gazette: “I look for accountability. Will the source be fired for promoting false information? Is it a news outlet, academic institution or government agency that demands second sources, publishes corrections and vets its research?
“I also listen for the sound of something too good to be true, meaning too perfect a fit into the ideology of either ‘side.’ If I read something like that, then I check the source, and if it’s a reputable one, then I look for a second, independent, reputable source. I have never regretted the extra step.
“Finally, I read the comments, which aren’t reliable per se but do provide a kind of adversarial context.
“Over time and using these methods, I have curated my social media feeds to include people who watch the news for a living, approach it from different perspectives, amplify good reporting and debunk disinformation. This allows me to treat my feeds as a dynamic index of what’s actually happening.
“I am also, in a perverse kind of way, grateful for the creepy verbal lockstep of some of the more corrosive ideologies. It’s like the odor added to natural gas — a buzzword used unironically warns you instantly there’s a toxin present and it’s best to leave the area.”
Be your own aggregator.
Best-selling novelist and award-winning columnist ANNA QUINDLEN, recipient of the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary: “My father used to read one newspaper and watch one news broadcast a day. That’s no longer sufficient, if it ever was.
“It’s possible to be better informed in America today than ever before because of the internet. But you have to be your own aggregator. The Times, The Wall Street Journal. NPR, the BBC. Politico, Red State. In short order, you can tell what facts are generally known to be correct, and who is using them to what purpose.
“You can see what the liberal perspective is on an issue, and what the conservative perspective is. Weighing the two, and the arguments, will result in many readers winding up somewhere in the middle, which may be the ultimate safe space.
“When I say this, people say they don’t have time. People have time to watch “Dancing with the Stars.” They can certainly make time for Democracy, the Reality Show. “
Beware of 24-hour cable news.
New York Times columnist and best-selling author MAUREEN DOWD, whose coverage of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal earned her the Pulitzer Prize for commentary: “I started avoiding appearing on TV as much as I could decades ago because I didn’t like the way they tried to fit everything into red and blue boxes, without nuance, and pit commentators against each other.
“I trust papers like The New York Times and The Washington Post for straight-up news and then I read the New York Post for fun, always aware it’s a Murdoch publication. I read widely, from the New Yorker on the left to the Spectator on the right, but I always consider the source.”
As a general rule, the more Pulitzers and Emmys a media outlet has, the less likely it is that they make stuff up.
MIKE McCURRY, White House press secretary during the Clinton Administration: “I tend to rely most on reliable mainstream news sources. I think track records of Pulitzer Prizes, journalistic awards and reputations of reporters are the strongest indicators of reliability.
“So when I read or hear something that seems out of whack, I dig a little deeper and often wait for follow-up verification — since initial reports and rumors often don’t check out.
“I go for a slower news cycle and decide whether to act on or believe information after the ‘breaking news’ settles down a bit.”
Even the fact-checkers occasionally need to be fact checked.
Data journalism pioneer ERIC OSTERMEIER, founder of the nonpartisan news site Smart Politics and research fellow at the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs: “In order to assess whether news coverage that is unflattering to a particular political party or politician might fall short of non-partisan standards, the first question I ask is, ‘How did this news outlet cover similar stories when the subject was the opposing party?’
“If it seems a journalist or media organization has all the time and energy to cover the policy failings or purported political scandals of one party but little interest when it happens on the other side of the aisle, my radar goes up and I more closely scrutinize what is being presented as factual.
“It is not enough, unfortunately, to simply turn to fact checkers as the arbiters of truth — my research has shown they too need to be scrutinized for their own selection and partisan biases.”
Know thyself.
BROOKE BINKOWSKI, managing editor at TruthorFiction.com: “If you read something that makes you feel a very strong emotion, particularly — but not necessarily — a negative one, then you should look for other sources so you can see if you are being manipulated.
“Disinformation and its parent, reflexive control — setting up a situation in which the target believes that they are acting on their own accord, but are actually reacting in desired ways — depend on emotions blinding us to details or context that would otherwise cause us to react in a very different way.
“So always watch your own responses and know yourself as well as you can. For example, I’m extremely susceptible to falling for stories about bad things happening to people I despise. As long as I keep that in mind, I know to take a step back when I see stories like that, because one of my weak points is schadenfreude.
“God, do I love it when terrible things happen to (bad) people, especially if it’s a direct and immediate result of something (bad) they did. So you can see how that might make me vulnerable to a specific line of narrative attack.
“I can tell you from experience that getting to know yourself like this is not easy and it is frequently painful, and frankly while I think it’s a good thing for everybody to know themselves in order to develop as much individual resilience as they can to these type of manipulation and weaponized narrative campaigns, frankly I don’t think people should have to.
“With more robust and independent journalism, most disinformation campaigns would be too exposed to take root, and they would die on the vine.”
Don’t fall for dirty tricks.
NADYA BLISS, executive director of the Global Security Initiative at Arizona State: “Pay attention to your immediate personal response to the information. If a social media post triggers an emotional response — disgust, anger, even a strong sense of validation — take a beat and cross-check the information with another reputable source.
“This is important because both the creators of disinformation and often the platforms that are used to spread that disinformation have similar goals — to get you to engage with the post and share it, like it, etcetera.
“And people are more likely to engage with posts that are emotionally triggering to them in some way.”
If there’s an ad next to the story, there’s reason to be at least a little suspicious.
KATIE SANDERS, managing editor at PolitiFact’s nonprofit fact-checking newsroom, part of the Poynter Institute for Media Studies: “Assume you’re never getting the full story when you see an ad — even if there are citations that give the appearance of legitimacy for anger-inciting claims.
“A fact-checker’s first move is to look up what’s in the ad’s fine print, such as articles or votes.
“But we don’t stop there. We also type the ad’s key terms into a Google search to see if fact-checkers or other journalists have already written about this claim, or if there’s a video clip or article that gives more context.”
Mix up your media.
“Good Morning America” anchor GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, who hosts the ABC Sunday morning show “This Week”: “I think the best way to combat disinformation is by reading from a wide range of news and information outlets — nonpartisan, partisan, spanning the ideological spectrum — with a careful and critical eye.”