Fifty years ago next week, five ne’er-do-wells were caught breaking into Democratic headquarters at a D.C. building that would soon become synonymous with scandal. As the anniversary nears, we asked a panel of experts how Watergate — exposed by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in the pages of The Washington Post and resulting in President Richard Nixon’s resignation — forever changed America.
CARL BERNSTEIN
Dustin Hoffman played the then-28-year-old Washington Post reporter in ‘All The President’s Men’
“I’d thought for almost 50 years that the answer would — and should — be that no one is above the law, even the president.
“After Donald Trump, that seems very much in doubt.”
JON MARSHALL
Northwestern associate professor authored ‘Watergate’s Legacy and the Press: The Investigative Impulse’
“Investigative journalism contributed to Richard Nixon’s downfall because of Watergate, but Nixon’s strategy of demonizing the press lives on in U.S. politics.
“Nixon’s chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, advised him that the press could be ‘a useful enemy’ to be hated in the public’s mind like crime, drugs and communism.
“Nixon encouraged his aides to denounce journalists whenever possible. ’It is very important,’ Nixon wrote in a memo, ‘that the media be effectively discredited.’
“Nixon sent Vice President Spiro Agnew out to make speeches denouncing journalists. To make it seem like reporters were part of a distant and dangerous institution, Nixon’s men promoted the use of the term ‘media’ to replace ‘the press.’
“Other presidents, of course, had criticized journalists, sometimes for good reason. It was Nixon, however, who was the first to make this criticism part of a political strategy that some politicians still rely on today.”
GARRETT GRAFF
Former Politico editor authored 2022 New York Times best-seller ‘Watergate: A New History’
“Watergate is the event that creates modern Washington, from a newly aggressive and more antagonistic press to a newly reform-oriented, oversight-focused, new-generation Congress.
“It rewrites the rule book for civil liberties, privacy rights and government surveillance and reins in the actions of federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies like the CIA, and it even is responsible for the creation of executive privilege, the shadows of which we’re still living with today amid the January 6th investigation and the Trump Administration.
“But its most lasting and important legacy is how the Vietnam War, the Pentagon Papers and Watergate — which we now understand were intricately linked in ways that weren’t even clear then — fundamentally rewrite the relationship between the American people and their government.
“The events of 1968 to 1974 caused an epochal, world-shaping collapse in the faith and trust Americans have in their nation’s leaders, the legacy of which we’re still struggling with today.”
DAN BALZ
Washington Post chief national correspondent, former Daily Illini editor, UI College of Media’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient
“Watergate, along with Vietnam, shattered the public’s trust in government.
“Before Vietnam and Watergate, the public expressed significant trust in government to do the right thing some or most of the time.
“Post-Watergate, trust plummeted and has never fully rebounded. We live in a different world as a result.”
FRANK TUERKHEIMER
Served as an associate special prosecutor in Watergate investigation
“You want a lasting effect? No president in his or her right mind would record presidential conversations.
“There is little doubt that without the tape recordings, it’s John Dean against (H.R.) Haldeman, (John) Ehrlichman, (John) Mitchell, their assistants and, of course, the president. No case for anything against the president.
“Governor (Nelson) Rockefeller, Secretary of State (Henry) Kissinger and former Treasury Secretary (John) Connally all urged the president to burn the tapes, some suggested on the White House lawn. The president’s lawyer, Len Garment, however, had researched the law on obstruction of justice, and found a case written by a highly regarded district court judge which held that destruction of evidence known to be subpoenaed was obstruction of justice.
“Based on his research, he could only advise the president not to destroy the tapes. In an interview with Frank Gannon, a close Nixon associate, the president gave conflicting reasons for not destroying the tapes: one, bad advice from well-intentioned lawyers and two, the tapes were favorable evidence should others lie about presidential conversations.
“If the latter is true, why would the lawyers’ advice be bad? And, of course, the advice was correct.”
GEOFF SHEPARD
Deputy counsel on Nixon’s Watergate defense team authored ‘The Real Watergate Scandal: Collusion, Conspiracy And The Plot That Brought Nixon Down’
“What changed is journalism — and not for the better.
“Prior to fame and fortune finding Woodward and Bernstein, news reporters were content to write stories addressing the five Ws: who, what, when, where and why.
“Ever since Watergate, aspiring journalists sensationalize every story, hoping readers will remember their names rather than any given story.”
KEN HUGHES
Woodward himself called the ‘Chasing Shadows’ author and University of Virginia Miller Center researcher ‘one of America’s foremost experts on secret presidential recordings’
“Watergate seemed to show that the system worked, but it also revealed how easily the system could fail.
“The system appeared to work in August of 1974, when the disclosure of a single piece of undeniable evidence — the ‘smoking gun’ tape proving President Nixon had interfered with the FBI investigation of Watergate — spurred congressional Republicans to urge his removal.
“It looked like they were rising above politics, but they were just making a shrewd political calculation. Before that month, the biggest threat to Republican senators’ and representatives’ seats was a primary challenge from the political right, which viewed Nixon as its champion and any attempt to put the country before the party as disloyalty.
“After primary season ended, the biggest threat to congressional Republicans was the disgust of swing voters at the never-ending, ever-growing list of White House abuses of power.
“Congressional Republicans jettisoned Nixon to save themselves. Republican politicians at the national level were willing to hold a president of their party accountable to the law and the Constitution, but only when it would help them remain in office, not when it might cost them their jobs.
“This moment of seeming strength revealed a structural weakness, one that has grown worse in the decades since, as red states have become redder and gerrymandering has made Republican House seats less vulnerable to political competition, meaning that most Republican politicians can ignore their lack of support among the majority of Americans and instead cater to the wishes of the minority that is their base.
“Watergate seemed to vindicate the news media as well. It was the heroic age of investigative journalism, when Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of The Washington Post showed how reporters could get to the bottom of a conspiracy that went all the way to the top. But the exposure of a real conspiracy fired the imaginations of conspiracy theorists, who ditched journalistic devotion to accuracy in favor of political fantasies of persecution featuring their favorite scapegoats — the CIA, the Democrats and Republicans who deviated from the party line.
“All of these bogeyman are now parts of the Deep State conspiracy theory that today’s authoritarians blame for the consequences of their own actions. The best and the worst of today’s media landscape, the heroic journalism that brings us facts suppressed by authoritarians as well as the fake news that reinforces their dark fantasies of persecution, are both the progeny of the Watergate era.
“Fifty years later, we can see Watergate both as a vindication of the principle that no one is above the law and as warning that we must defend this principle with vigilance.”
KEN GELLER
“Prior to the Watergate scandal, neither newspapers nor reporters emphasized or aspired to that type of reporting, but the fame, honors and acclaim earned by Woodward and Bernstein, as well as others, changed all that.
“Investigative journalists at all levels, both national and local, undoubtedly serve as the principal check on governmental abuse today.”
MARK FELDSTEIN
‘Poisoning the Press’ author and Richard Eaton Chair of Broadcast Journalism at University of Maryland
“Watergate continues to cast its shadow today in so many ways that it’s hard to pick just one.
“In journalism, Watergate accelerated the rise of investigative reporting and an ethos that the news media has a critical role to play in a democracy by holding powerful individuals and institutions to account.
“In journalism schools like the one where I teach, the legend of Woodward and Bernstein continues to inspire a new generation of reporters and the belief that journalism is a public trust and that speaking truth to power will triumph in the end.
“At a time when journalists are denounced as ‘enemies of the people’ and the notion of truth is itself is under fire, Watergate is a reminder of the vital role the news media plays in a democracy.”