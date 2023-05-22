June 2
Covington Street Fest will be in and around the Covington Square. A variety of activities will be offered including music, live entertainment, artisans, vendors, family fun, magic, art, food, local shopping, bubbles, face painting, bounce houses, contests, a golf cart giveaway, and more.
June 2-4
Covington High School Alumni Weekend (contact Greg Clingan with any questions)
June 3
The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church presents Little Known Tales from the Graveyard. Yvonne Clem, a gold pin master gardener and a graveyard keeper, shares information about traditions and little- known facts regarding burial grounds. Following a pizza lunch, participants play Farmer’s Market Pokeno. Location: Covington Public Library (Lower Level), 622 Fifth Street. Reservation deadline: May 31. Note: This program is being held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
Covington Alumni Banquet will be at the Beef House.
Covington 5K Run/Walk begins at Covington Circle Trail. For more information contact Staci Stultz at 708-990-6781. Sign-up at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Covington/Covington5K
June 10
The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church presents Candy Celebration. June is National Candy Month, and participants will make a sweet treat with Purdue Extension of Fountain County, and play Candy Party Bingo. Lunch features bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches with favorite summer side dishes. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: June 7. Event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
June 9-11
9 a.m. until 5 p.m. — Badlands — Eastern Rock Crawling Classic
June 17
Day of Gardens and Art – Fountain County in Attica
June 18
Twilight Music Series- Attica Parks & Recreation at McDonald Park – 5 p.m.
June 29-July 4
The Covington 4th of July Celebration will be back for its 63rd event and will be in Covington’s 33-acre City Park. A week-long celebration of entertainment, food, midway, bingo, parade, baby contest, pageants, and fireworks is planned.
July 29
7:30pm — Big & Rich (Country Music Artists) will perform at Badlands Off Road Park in Attica.
July 1
Covington 4th of July Parade. The parade and ends at Covington High School.
August 26
Hillsboro Homecoming will be conducted with opening at 11 a.m. Vendors, food, and other events will be part of the celebration. The public is invited.
September 16-17
Attica Heritage Days will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. This is the 11th annual festival and will be at McDonald Park and downtown Attica. It will include two-full days of activities and events, including a parade, artisan and food vendors, a pickleball tournament, a baby contest, carnival games, music and other entertainment, and more.
September 30
Covington Apple Fest will be conducted in and around the Covington Square. The Covington Business Association will be sponsoring its 32nd Apple Fest. The day will include the Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, and then a variety of vendors for people to explore, including artisans, food trucks, and food tents, live music and the Masonic Fish Fry. Also, there will be a car show, and Coffing Brothers apples. Local dining and local shopping.
October 31
Covington Ghost Walk will be conducted in and around the Covington Square. This annual event is held around the Covington Square with the businesses handing out candy. Music provided throughout the event. Sponsored by the Covington Business Association.
December 2
Covington Christmas Parade will begin at Covington City Park and end at the park.