BENTON COUNTY
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Martin S. Thomas, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, possession of marijuana, speeding
Thomas Mirelez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
James D. McDaniel, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Jonathan R. Jarred, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
INFRACTIONS
Kelly M. Adams, speeding