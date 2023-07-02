BENTON COUNTY

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Martin S. Thomas, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, possession of marijuana, speeding

Thomas Mirelez, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

James D. McDaniel, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Jonathan R. Jarred, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

INFRACTIONS

Kelly M. Adams, speeding

