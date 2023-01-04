Legislation passes to divest Illinois investments from Russia
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, legislators in Illinois and throughout the country have been seeking ways to divest state holdings from Russian entities, hoping to ensure that taxpayer money is not going to support the ongoing war. I co-sponsored a bill back in the spring to prohibit Illinois from investing any public funds in any investment instrument which is based in or tied to Russia. Unfortunately our bill did not get called for a vote.
But finally, during the fall veto session, the House and Senate unanimously passed House Bill 1293, a bill to target state investments in Russia and to investigate other possible third-party Russian involvement in the economy here in Illinois, including real estate. The bill is similar to legislation which has passed in the past affecting nations like Iran and Sudan. It also affects Russia’s ally Belarus, which has been an active supporter of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Fall harvest wrapping up, winter wheat emerging
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the harvest of field corn in Illinois is 94% completed and the harvest of soybeans has hit 98%. In those areas of the state suitable for winter wheat, mainly to the south, 90% of Illinois’ winter wheat crop has emerged.
The war in Ukraine is having an upward effect on wheat prices throughout the globe, including here in Illinois. Since Russia and Ukraine are significant wheat producing nations, the disruption to the global supply has driven up prices from other sources. [In mid-December], wheat scheduled to be delivered next spring was trading for $7.75 a bushel on the Chicago exchange.
Supporting a local non-profit
Every month I give a part of my salary to support organizations that help our local communities. This time we presented a check to volunteer Wayne Lehman of Watseka and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
This 501 © 3 non-profit charity provides hand-made bunk beds to children who don’t have beds of their own. Their website is shpbeds.org.
Thank you Wayne. God Bless!
How much do we owe?
As of the time of this writing [Dec. 16], the State of Illinois owes $2,552,853,498 in unpaid bills to state vendors. One year ago, the backlog stood at $5.1 billion. This figure represents the amount of bills submitted to the office of the Comptroller and still awaiting payment. It does not include debts that can only be estimated, such as our unfunded pension liability which is subject to a wide range of factors and has been estimated to be more than $137 billion.
Did You Know?
The State Capitol is usually decorated for the season with Christmas lights strung from the top of the dome. The effect creates the appearance of a large Christmas tree which is visible for miles around. The tradition was started by Secretary of State Charles Carpentier in 1962. It halted for a few years in the 1970s, but continued until recently when cracks were discovered near the top of the dome, making it unsafe for workers to string the lights.