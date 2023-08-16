A new feature in Beaverville this summer has been the Beaverville Farmers Market.
Started June 9, Beaverville Mayor Maggie Duby, one of the organizers of the market, said this was the first year for the farmers market in Beaverville.
Alexandria Barnes, another of the market’s organizers, said they had presented a community run last year and were planning another for this year when she mentioned to Duby that she wished they could support more local events in town.
“So we talked about doing a market,” she said.
Asked how the market has done this year, Duby said they’ve had a positive response.
“It’s been going well,” she said. “I think for a first year, for a starter, we’ve been doing well. It’s always nice to have more participants and more people coming to set up, but I think, as time goes on and word spreads.”
Barnes said they average around three vendors each week with about five or six vendors taking part in the market at different points during the summer.
She said the offerings at the farmers market include items such as sourdough bread, produce, honey, eggs, plants and crochet.
Barnes and Duby hope to continue the farmers market in the future.
“Absolutely, yes,” Barnes said.
Barnes said she hopes to have more produce available at the farmers market next summer as she has a new plot of land she hopes to cultivate.
The Beaverville Farmers Market is open from 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 610 Saint Charles St.
The final day of the season for the farmers market hasn’t been decided yet.
“We’ll see,” Barnes said. “To be determined.”
To learn more about the Beaverville Farmers Market, visit their Facebook page. Anyone interested in setting up as a vendor at the farmers market should contact Barnes or Duby for more information. Their contact information can be found the Beaverville Farmers Market Facebook page.
“It’s free to come set up,” Duby said. “We welcome anybody and everybody.”