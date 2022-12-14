Girls’ Prep Basketball
Twin Lakes Indians rout W. Lafayette Thursday night
The Lady Indians took on Harrison Thursday night with a score of 56 – 44. Leading scoring was Olivia Nickerson with 29 and Addie Bowsman with 17. Leading in rebounds were Kora Pass (Sr) with 10 and Nickerson and fellow senior Hannah Hodgen with 8 each.
Twin Lakes stomps Western Russiaville Saturday night
Twin Lakes played against Western Russiaville Saturday night at home winning by a score of 69-46. Top scorers for the Lady Indians were Addie Bowsman and Olivia Nickerson with 23 points each followed by Addi Ward with 12.
Bowsman lead in rebounds with 12 and had 10 assists for the game followed by Evelyn Scharer with 8 rebounds. The team had a total of 32 rebounds.
Tri-County wins over Frontier
The Lady Cavs faced the Frontier Lady Falcons on Thursday, Dec. 8, winning the game 63 – 22. Leading scorers for the Cavs were Grace Luck (Fr) with 20, Jasmine Durando (Jr) with 12 and Hannah Arvin with 10. Sara Zarse lead in rebounds with 10, and she scored 4 points for the game. Stats were not available for the Frontier team.
Tri-County loses to Rosssville Saturday night
On Saturday night, the Lady Cavaliers lost to Rossville 35-40. Sara Zarse was the lead scorer for the night with 17 points. Luck scored 5, the second highest scorer for the game. In rebounds, Zarse and Arvin each had 6.
North White loses to Tri-Township
Also on Saturday night, North White Lady Vikings lost to Tri-Township 19-47.
Tri-County vs. DeMotte Christian
On Monday, Dec. 12, the Lady Cavaliers traveled to DeMotte to play the DeMotte Christian Knights. The ladies lost with a score of 44 - 56. Senior Sara Zarse lead in both scoring and rebounds, scoring 11 points and 8 rebounds. She was followed by Johnette Whitmore who scored 8 points and had 6 rebounds for the night.
Tuesday night games
On Tuesday night, Frontier traveled to West Central where they won 48 - 47. The Lady Falcons are now 3-8 for the season and 2-2 in Midwest Conference play.
North White took on North Judson with a loss. N. Judson won with a score of 33 to 22. Falcons’ top scorers were Katie Stevens (Sr.) with 5 and Carly Spry (Fr.) with 3. Tessa Robertson (Sr.) lead in rebounds with 12 followed by Stevens with 5. The Vikings are 3-8 overall and 2-0 in MWC.
Twin Lakes played the Benton Central Bisons winning 53 to 24. The girls are now undefeated for the season 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the Hoosier West Conference.
Boys Basketball
In boys’ Saturday night basketball, Frontier lost to Caston 46-52. North White won their game against Tri-Township (LaCrosse) 52-38. Twin Lakes traveled to Rensselaer, where they lost.
The Vikings’ lead scorer was Dane Hood with 17 points and 11 rebounds followed by Anthony Mondragon with 16 points and 7 rebounds.