The Watseka Park District and the Iroquois County Health Department will be working together to provide a babysitter training class, according to information from the park district. The class is open to anyone in the 5th grade or older who would like to learn or improve their babysitting skills.
The class comes at the perfect time as the school year ends and the summer begins. Babysitter Training Class will be offered from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch for the day.
The class includes a cinch backpack, band aid holder, flashlight, participant workbook, emergency contact notepad and a certificate of completion. There will be a ceremony at 3 p.m. to present their certificates and parents and grandparents are invited to attend.
Space for this class is limited and early registration is recommended. For more information and registration contact the Watseka Park District at 815-432-3931 or visit us on the web or Facebook.