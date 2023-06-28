Area residents are invited to take part in this weekend’s celebration in Attica
The celebration will start Friday in downtown Attica with DJ Wendell Ferguson with United Sounds kicking things off at 5 p.m.
There will be carnival games, bounce houses and other family fun including face painting with Little Rambler PTO until 8 p.m.
Food vendors will include Dog n Suds, B.A.B.’s Bad Bagels, Maggie’s Grill, Pizza King, Gordo’s Truck, Suzie Q’s, Kona Ice, and R&W Concessions.
The Flying Toasters will perform at 8 p.m. with Teays River Brewing & Public House and Hooker Corner Winery providing alcohol. A Foam Happy Party will be presented from 8-10 p.m.
A fireworks display was planned for the event, but the display was canceled due to the ongoing burn ban in the county.
The Attica Volunteer Fire Department provided the following statement on their Facebook page about the cancellation: “Unfortunately, due to the lack of rain, the City of Attica has canceled the fireworks on June 30. The county is currently still under a burn ban which prohibits the use of fireworks. A reschedule date is in the works and will be relayed to the public once safe to do the show. For more information or questions regarding the burn ban, you may contact your local Fire Department or county officials.”
The holiday weekend celebrations will continue Saturday with the 2023 Badlands Bash at Badlands Off-Road Park in Attica.
The event will feature guided rides, off-road competitions, food vendors, spectator events and an afterparty with Rockstar Garage.
The event will also feature a concert performance by Lit and Everclear. Visit Badlandsbash.com for more information on concert tickets.