Attica Guidance Director Malynda Scifres was awarded the Sagamore of Attica Award May 22.
The award description reads: “Hereby: Malynda Scifres commended for your support to the students and staff of Attica Consolidated Schools and Attica JH/HS. Hereby: Malynda Scifres is deemed a Forever Family Member of Attica Consolidated school system and Attica JH/HS for her commitment to students, staff and the community of Attica. Hereby: Malynda Scifres is awarded our most prestigious honor, the Sagamore of Attica Award for self-less dedication and civic service to the State of Indiana, Fountain County, Attica Consolidated Schools and specifically Attica JH/HS.”
The Fountain County Neighbor recently spoke with Scifres about receiving the award and her career.
Scifres said it was exciting to receive the award.
“It was extremely overwhelming to me,” she said. “I was very honored. I was surprised. I just feel so blessed to work here. That people felt me worthy to give me this honor. I’m just humbled by it all. It’s just amazing.”
Scifres said this was the first time the Sagamore of Attica Award was presented.
She said new Attica Superintendent Jon Acton implemented the award and Scifres was chosen as the first staff member to receive the award. Community member Ann Harrison received the Community Spotlight Sagamore of Attica Award.
Scifres started her career in education as a business teacher in 1987. After a few years, Scifres went back and earned her master’s degree in school counseling and has spent the majority of her career as a guidance counselor.
Much of that time has been working with students in junior high and high school, though she did spend two years as an elementary school counselor.
Most of her professional career was spent at South Vermillion Community School Corporation in Vermillion County as a guidance counselor there.
Scifres said she is on her sixth year serving as guidance counselor for Attica Consolidated Schools.
Since her office is at the junior/senior high school, she said she primarily spends her time working with students in grades sixth through 12th.
Asked if there was anything that particularly inspired her to move from being a teacher into the role of guidance counselor, Scifres said she just loves working with kids and felt that was the next step for her.
“I love it,” she said. “I love being able to be there and help students overcome the problems, the barriers, the obstacles that they encounter as they’re going through school. With the older students, you’re helping them to prepare for post-secondary success and to make them aware of the opportunities that are available to them. It just fits me. That’s just me.”
Asked what she feels is the most rewarding aspect of her job, Scifres said there difficult aspects of her work, but seeing students graduate and thank her for her help is incredibly rewarding.
“There are many things that are troubling, you see so much that our young people are encountering right now, that they’re having to deal out there in the real world, and it can be so hard to watch,” she said. “But I’ll tell you what is so rewarding, and it was just like on Saturday [May 27] at our graduation, one of the seniors came across the stage, and I stand at the end to shake their hand as they get ready to go off the stage to congratulate them. When they stop and they look at me and they thank me for what I’ve done and they say ‘can I hug you?’ I mean that is one of the most rewarding things that happens.”
Scifres said it’s rewarding when students who she knows have gone through struggles in their personal lives during their school career take the time to thank her and let her know that she helped.
Scifres praised the staff, administration and people of Attica.
“I’ve been in education for 30 years now and I’ve worked at a lot of different places, but I’ll tell you what, the people here in Attica, the school corporation here in Attica, every team member I work with here, Attica Consolidated School Corporation is definitely one of the school corporations in the state,” she said. “The people here are fantastic. It’s a team atmosphere. I didn’t get this award because of the things I did. I got this award because of the things we do together as a team. And our community…you will not find a community that is more supportive and giving and doing everything they can because they love these kids here. They want to give back. They want to help. This is our community. They want to see our kids be successful so they pour themselves into helping us do our jobs.”