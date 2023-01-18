Aubrey Bartkowiak capped a successful freshman wrestling season with a trip to the final round of the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling (IHSGW) state finals last weekend.
Bartkowiak, a freshmen at Attica High School, carved her way through several opponents from around the state to compete for first place in the state tournament Jan. 13.
Bartkowiak took on Chrissy True, of Jeffersonville, Ind., whose track record includes trips to the state finals in 2020 and 2022, in the final round of the state finals.
Bartkowiak would take second place at the state finals.
Bartkowiak discussed her freshman wrestling season and reaching the state finals in an interview with the Fountain County Neighbor Tuesday morning.
Bartkowiak said she was a little upset at first that she took second and didn’t win the tournament.
“Even though it’s my first year, I kind wanted to get first,” she said. “I’ve been practicing and basically working my butt off all season trying to get better and trying to level up my competition with last year’s winner Shae Meador. I kind of wanted to, not beat her, but have the same kind of recognition that she did and I thought it would be cool to live somewhat in her shadow, but build myself, my own name.”
This was Bartkowiak’s first year wrestling.
Asked what inspired her to take up wrestling, Bartkowiak said she gets recruited for basketball all the time because of her height and she felt that she could use her height to her advantage in sports.
“I thought wrestling would be a good sport for me to do,” she said.
Bartkowiak said she was also inspired by all of the posters and achievements in her coach’s office.
Bartkowiak credits her coaches with helping her get out of her shell a little bit this year.
“I used to be a really private kid, I didn’t like reaching out and I wasn’t very social, but I feel like now with wrestling I’m more out of my shell and I talk to a lot more people,” she said.
She also spoke of the influence Meador had on her interest in wrestling.
Bartkowiak said Meador visited wrestling practice and Bartkowiak also watched some videos of Meador wrestling to learn from her technique.
“I watched some of her videos on how she wrestled and I just thought it was really cool when I was junior high,” she said. “I was thinking about it in seventh grade and eighth grade and I was like ‘Oh, that’d be kind of cool to see if I could do that too.’”
Asked if there were any matches from the state finals that stood out to her, Bartkowiak pointed to the championship match.
“It was really a good match for me because she’s a senior and I’m a freshman and she’s had more experience than I have,” she said. “It was a good match for me to have and to learn by and to go back in this next few weeks and see how I can get better.”
Bartkowiak looks forward to putting what she’s learned this year into practice next year.
She is considering taking part in wrestling programs that are offered over the summer.
“I think I’m going to go to those so I can evolve and get better,” she said.