An Attica eighth grade student will serve as ambassador at an upcoming Great Strides walk at Victory Field in Indianapolis May 7.
Great Strides presents fundraising walks across the country each year to raise money to research a cure for cystic fibrosis and to raise awareness about disease.
To learn more about the upcoming Great Strides walk at Victory Field, visit https://shorturl.at/egi12.
The Neighbor recently spoke with Caiden’s father, Brett Ashley, about the event and his son being chosen as an ambassador for Great Strides.
Brett said Caiden was born with cystic fibrosis, which is a rare genetic disorder, that afflicts approximately 40,000 people in the US have, that causes digestive and lung issues.
He said there is no cure currently.
Brett said Great Strides is a foundation that raises money to fund research aimed at finding a cure.
When Caiden was around age 1, Brett said he and his wife, Tara, heard about Great Strides and the walks they present as fundraisers.
“He was about a year old and we came across it and we started small, with a small team of friends and family,” he said. “We did a walk in Lafayette. We’ve been doing it ever since, probably going on 13 years or so.”
Brett said they’ve consistently raised more money each year.
He said the medications for cystic fibrosis have come a long way since Caiden was diagnosed, making advancements even just the last three years.
“It’s things like this that continue to help raise awareness,” Brett said.
Brett said Great Strides asked Caiden to serve as an ambassador for the state of Indiana this year.
As ambassador, Caiden has been a part of the Great Strides promotional campaign to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis and the various walks they will present this year.
“Just promoting Great Strides and what they’re about,” Brett said.
He added that Tara also helps out Great Strides as well.
Brett said Caiden was excited to be chosen as ambassador and said it’s a great honor for him to be asked to do it.
“He’s enjoyed it,” he said. “As parents, we’re proud that he’s been asked to do that.”
Brett said it’s been a long journey since Caiden’s diagnosis as cystic fibrosis requires a lot maintenance when it comes to medications and treatments.
“Families that deal with understand there’s a lot that goes into keeping our children healthy and families healthy,” he said.
Brett said Caiden’s team has set a goal for this year’s fundraising efforts.
“Our goal this year is to be the top fundraising team in the state of Indiana,” he said.
Brett said the fundraising continues year round with accounts set up through Paypal and Venmo and fundraisers through Caiden’s school, but the key milestone for them is the walk.
He said this year there are three scheduled for Indiana and the one they are attending is in Indianapolis at Victory Field May 7.
“So that’s what we’re building up to,” he said.
He said most of their fundraising activities are beginning to wrap up.
Their biggest fundraiser is the team shirt sales.
He said people sponsor the team and get their names on the back of the Team Caiden shirts while a friend of theirs makes the shirts.
Brett said this year’s shirts have a Purdue theme since Caiden and his family are big Purdue fans.
He said the funds raised by the t-shirt efforts alone are significant with them raising around $15,000.
“We’ve been blessed with love and support around,” he said. “We’re just trying to make more people aware and hope to continue to raise money and eventually get to a point where they find a cure.”