Cross Country – Boys:
Bi-County Tournament
Team: 1 – Attica 36, 2 – Seeger 44, 3 – Fountain Central 47. No team score: Covington
Individual: 1 – Hayden Kler (FC) 17:57, 2 – Ethan Guminski (S), 3 – Nathan Odle (S), 4 – Sam Hemp (A),
5 – Kyler Stamper (A), 6 – Ethan Mellady (FC), 7 – Jessie Frazee (FC), 8 – Abe Remaklus (A),
9 – James Lathrop (A), 10 – Moses Ray (A), 11 – Sam Hiller (A), 12 – Tobias Cunningham (S),
13 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 14 – Malachi Lathrop (S), 15 – Taden Dahl (FC) – PR,
16 – Conner Winder (S), 17 – Pierce Whiteman (C), 18 – Jimmy Stamm (S), 19 – Maddox Carson (FC)
Top seven finishers are All-Bi-County.
-----
New Prairie Invitational – 1A schools
Team: 1 – Clinton Prairie 68, 2 – Westview 95, 3 – Morgan Twnshp 128, 7 – Laf Central Catholic 259,
15 – Rossville 409, 17 – Tri-County 458, 18 – Frontier 475, 20 – Delphi 593, 22 – Attica 626,
29 – Fountain Central 691, 30 – Faith Christian 720, 32 – New Buffalo 742.
Individual (1st & WRC): 1 – Bontrager (Wview) 16:18.10, 54 – Kler (FC), 104 – Hemp (A), 123 – Remaklus (A), 130 – Stamper (A), 134 – Mellady (FC), 143 – Frazee (FC) – PR, 232 – Dahl (FC) – PR, 64 – Ray (A), 188 – J Lathrop (A), 217 – Hiller (A), 255 – Carson (FC) – PR
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Bi-County Tournament
Team: 1 – Seeger 25, Fountain Central 52, Attica 53. No runners: Covington
Individual: 1 – Hadessah Austin (S) 20:13, 2 – Brailey Hoagland (FC), 3 – Caleigh Purcell (S),
4 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 5 – Adara Austin (S), 6 – Hayden Frodge (S), 7 – Joslyn Barnett (A),
8 – Alydia Mellady (FC) - PR, 9 – Raley Messinger (FC), 10 – Claire Nern (S), 11 – Emma Hays (S),
12 – Kenlie Hetrick (S), 13 – Maddie Beck (A), 14 – Maddox Rice (A), 15 – Emily Greene (S),
16 – Lily Sichts (A), 17 – Madi Morgan (FC), 18 – KayLee Sprague (FC), 19 – Jisela Buranosky (S),
20 – Kaitlyn Shirley (S), 21 – Kennadi Stamper (A), 22 – Morgyn Wood (A)
Top seven finishers are All-Bi-County.
-----
New Prairie Invitational – 1A schools
Team: 1 – Kouts 37, 2 – Faith Christian 99, 11 – Clinton Prairie 333, 15 – Frontier 386, 20 – N White 479,
21 – Attica 484, 22 – Tri-County 499, 23 – Pioneer 515, 26 – La Lumiere 694. No team score: FC
Individual (1st and WRC): 1 – Griffin (Cass) 19:49.10, 20 – Hoagland (FC) 21:42.50 – SB, 53 – Shelton (A),
81 – Barnett (A), 103 – Mellady (FC), 136 – Beck (A), 147 – Sichts (A), 152 – Rice (A),
166 – Morgan (FC), 184 – Spragg (FC) – PR, 209 – Hannah Lacy (A)
=====
Football:
Benton Central 13, Twin Lakes 6
Fountain Central 49, Attica 6
Riverton Parke 16, North Vermillion 6
Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0
South Vermillion 53, Covington 6
=====
Golf – Girls:
Lafayette Central Catholic def Covington (no scores). Sydni Crain medalist. Lydia Benner – PR
-----
Crawfordsville 208, Seeger 210, Attica 213, Covington 249
At: 46 – Ady Goodwin, 53 – Arlee Kerr, 56 – Natalee Jean, 58 – Anni Reynolds, 62 – Aubree Jones
Co: 41 – Sydni Crain, 69 – Glennys McGurk & Haley Nichols, 70 – Kendall Shoemaker, 71 – Lydia Bennett
Se: 49 – Jayci Halsema & Maci Kerr, 55 – Lauren Lloyd, 57 – Joey Salts, 62 – Whitney Wilson
-----
Tri-West 212, North Montgomery 217, Fountain Central 246
FC: 58 – Rya Jackson (PB), 62 – Hannah Parks & Autumn Payne, 64 – Allie Dotson
-----
Attica Sectional
Team: 1 – Benton Central 386, 2 – WEBO 388, 3 – Seeger 398, 4 – Southmont 403,
5 – Crawfordsville 423, 6 – North Montgomery 439, 7 – Attica 444, 8 – North Putnam 461,
9 – Covington 476, 10 – Fountain Central 493
A: 98 – Goodwin, 113 – Reynolds, 115 – Jones, 118 – N Jean, 119 – A Kerr
BC: 89 – Ellie Wetli, 95 – Lily Etter, 98 – Kaysie Antrhop, 104 – Michaela Crisp, 105 – Calli Snethen
C: 84 – Crain, 125 – McGurk, 130 – Shumaker, 137 – Nichols, 141 – Bennett
FC: 115 – Payne, 122 – Dotson, 128 – Jackson & Parks
S: 92 – M Kerr, 95 – Halsema, 101 – Salts, 110 – Lloyd, 120 – Hays
Benton Central and Seeger advance as a team to the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battleground CC.
Crain advances to the same regional as an individual.
-----
Northview Sectional
Team: 1 – TH South 310, 2 – Northview 335, 3 – TH North 388, 4 – South Putnam 400,
5 – Parke Heritage 430, 6 – Monrovia 433, 7 – West Vigo 453, 8 – Cloverdale 460,
9 – South Vermillion 469, 10 – Clay City 474, 11 Green Castle 476
PH: 89 – Henderson, 108 – Mrazik, 116 – Jacks, 117 – Miller, 126 – Downs
SV: 101 – Goldner, 110 – Winkler, 127 – Andrews, 131 – Lawson, 139 – Smith
Phoebe Henderson advances to the Washington Regional as an individual.
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Benton Central 6, Southmont 1
Crawfordsville 9, Benton Central 0
-----
Covington 5, South Vermillion 0
C: Goal: 3 – Kolten Haymaker, 1 – Karver Fye & Leland Pickett; Asst: 2 – Shea Springer, 1 – Cole McLain
-----
Covington 5, WEBO 2
C: Goal: 2 – Haymaker, 1 – Landon Herzog, Bradley Lewsader & McLain
Asst: 1 – Lewsader, Wyatt Woodrow & Layton Wooster
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Covington vs Rossville – canceled
Southmont 1, Benton Central 0
-----
Benton Central 9, Lebanon 2
BC: Goals: 5 – Harrell, 3 – Sayre, 1 – Holder; Assists: 3 – Rice, 2 – Sayre, 1 – Black & Holder;
Saves: 8 – Rodriguez
-----
Benton Central 12, North White 0
BC: Goals: 6 – Harrell, 2 – Holder, 1 – Doyle, Hardebeck, Rodriguez &Sayre; Saves: none
Assists: 2 – Rice, 1 – Doyle, Harrell, Holder &Sayre
-----
Benton Central 9, Rensselaer 2
BC: Goals: 4 – Harrell & Doyle, 1 – Rice; Assists: 2 – Holder & Rice, 1 – Harrell, Rodriguez & Sayre
Saves: 13 – Rodriguez
-----
Covington 3, Western Boone 2
C: Goals 1 – Kennedie Cadman, Haley Holycross (free kick), Isabella Lynch (PK)
Assists: 1 – Lexi Lloyd; Saves: 6 – Karma Kingery (incl. 1 PK); Shots on goal: Cov 7, WEBO 8
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Fountain Central 4, Parke Heritage 1
1S: Lewie Woody (PH) def Skyler Hoagland 0-6, 6-4, 6-4
2S: Gabe McCollum (FC) def Carson McCalister 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
3S: Noah Armstrong (FC) def Mason Bowsher 5-7, 6-3, 6-1
1D: Lucas Miller & Koby Wolf (FC) def Max Dowd & Garrett McCalister 6-1, 2-6, 6-1
2D: Wes Jackson & Brayden Prickett (FC) def Aidan Crum & Gavin Jacks 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
-----
Fountain Central 4, Parke Heritage 1
1S: Thomas Lemming (S) def Hoagland 6-2, 0-6, 6-1
2S: McCollum (FC) def Kaiden Peterson 6-3, 6-0
3S: Armstrong (FC) def Peyton Reynolds 7-5, 0-6, 6-1
1D: Miller & Wolf (FC) def Caleb Edwards & Dylan Walters 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
2D: Jackson & Prickett (FC) def Kyle Swank & Ephraim Stoner 6-2, 6-1
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
1S: Hoagland def Caiden Jeffries 6-0, 6-0
2S: McCollum def Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-0
3S: Ethan Mellady def Luke Blankenship 6-0, 6-1
1D: Miller & Wolf def Jake Garrett & Elliot Rosswurm 6-1, 6-1
2D: Jackson & Prickett def Gage Greeson & Drew Mandeville 6-1, 6-0
With the win, Fountain Central wins the WRC team title.
-----
Frankfort Invitational – no individual results
Team: 1 – University, 2 – Seeger, 3-4) Danville & Frankfort
=====
Volleyball:
Attica 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-12, 25-14, 25-22
-----
Benton Central 3, Covington 0: 25-15, 25-12, 25-21
C: Kills: 8 – Alex Sutherlin, 6 – Lauren Vale; Digs: 11 – Ashlyn Alexander
-----
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-18, 25-8, 25-4
C: Kills: 15 – Sutherlin, 9 – Maddix Minick, 8 – Vale; Digs: 8 – Sutherlin; Aces: 4 – Peyton Brown
Assists: 36 - Brown
-----
North Vermillion 3, South Vermillion 1: 27-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23
NV: Digs: 22 – Callie Naylor, 18 – Addie Burns & Lindsey Freed, 16 – Baylee Crabtree
Aces: 3 – Braylee Brown, Burns, Freed & Naylor, 2 – Bailee Starkey, 1 – Crabtree
-----
North Vermillion 3, West Vigo 1: 21-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-9
NV: Digs: 15 – Naylor, 13 – Freed, 10 – Crabtree; Total team assists: 28
Aces: 6 – Freed, 5 – Naylor, 3 – Brown, Crabtree & Starkey
-----
South Newton 3, Seeger 0: 25-12, 25-23, 25-17
Se: Kills: 9 – Paige Laffoon, 7 – Chase Lemming; Digs: 15 – Lemming, 9 – Laffoon;
Assists: 19 – Anna Moore
-----
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0: 25-16, 25-10, 25-13
S: Kills: 5 – Lemming, 4 – Laffoon & Rylea Wetz; Assists: 15 – Moore
Digs: 13 – Lemming, 11 – Aubry Cole, 9 – Addie Shrader
-----
Frankfort Invitational – BC results only
Benton Central 2, Frankfort 0: 25-9, 25-6
Benton Central 2, Madison-Grant 0: 25-10, 25-14
Benton Central 2, Parke Heritage 0: 25-2, 25-6
-----
Lafayette Jeff Invitational - Covington results only
Clinton Prairie 2, Covington 0: 25-23, 25-22
Covington 2, Cascade 1: 23-25, 25-17, 15-10
Homestead 2, Covington 1: 25-6, 25-23, 15-12
Lafayette Jeff 2, Covington 1: 26-24, 16-25, 15-12
-----
Seeger Invitational – Won by Seeger
Seeger 2, Delphi 0: 25-16, 25-19
S: Kills: 15 – Lemming, 7 – Laffoon; Digs: 15- Shrader, 13 – Cole, 11 -Laffoon, 9 – Lemming
Assists: 27 - Moore
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 0: 25-12, 25-15
S: Kills: 14 – Lemming, 7 – Laffoon; Digs: 9 – Cole & Shrader, 7 – Laffoon, 5 – Lemming
Aces: 5 – Lemming; Assists: 25 - Moore
Seeger 2, West Vigo 0: 25-9, 25-10
S: Kills: 11 – Lemming, 8 – Laffoon; Digs: 14 – Shrader, 5 – Lemming, 4 – Laffoon;
Aces: 5 – Lemming; Assists: 23 - Moore
=====