Beverly Smith recently published her first novel.
“A Land No Map Can Find” focuses on the struggles of a farm family following a catastrophic flood.
Smith grew up on a dairy farm near Watseka. After graduating from Watseka High School, she attended Illinois State University and became a teacher in Wisconsin for about six years after graduation. While in Wisconsin, Smith earned her master’s degree and moved to Minnesota where she became a director of special education and an assistant superintendent. Smith would later return to Illinois and work in a few different school districts as an assistant superintendent. Smith rounded out her career as an educator by serving as a professor at ISU.
After retiring, Smith and her husband returned to the area with a home near Cissna Park. The couple also owns a farm and they travel between the two properties.
Smith said this was the first book that she has published though she has several other books in the works.
Writing and storytelling have been lifelong interests for Smith.
“I’ve definitely been telling stories and creating all my life,” she said. “As a school administrator, it was a hobby. So when I retired, I really could focus on it full-time.”
In the 10 years or so since she retired, Smith said she’s been writing.
“I feel like it’s just exactly what I need to be doing right now,” she said.
Smith provided a brief synopsis of the story of “A Land No Map Can Find.”
“This is the story of a Midwestern family that’s torn apart by the consequences of a catastrophic flood that destroys they’re farm and their struggles are really compounded by the mother’s desperate acts and decisions and the father’s ensuing actions after that. They try to cover up what happened but the middle sister, Libby, sees what happens and she has to try and keep it a secret.”
Smith said the story is really about the trauma and the aftermath and how a secret can really shape every aspect of a person’s life even if they don’t talk about it or it’s repressed.
She drew inspiration for “A Land No Map Can Find” from her childhood growing up on a farm near Watseka and her interest in farming and the surrounding area.
Smith also drew inspiration from her time as an educator and the people she has met throughout her life.
“I always have ideas for stories,” she said. “But my experience on the farm and working with children and adults as an educator and really the personalities and stories of the people in my life are the ones that inspire me.”
Smith said she spent much of her career working with populations with emotional-social issues and then supervised programs for gifted and special education students as well as with teachers and other individuals throughout her career.
“You do see how they all have stories,” she said. “Everybody has a story, a past that somehow helps them in their future lives as well as maybe inhibits them a little bit. That to me is really critical that we have a chance to think about. The purpose of fiction really is to help us understand ourselves and other people through the characters in the story.”
Smith said she wanted to bring characters to life that readers could really identify with and wonder how they would react given the same circumstances.
“I think we all have some secrets that might affect us, even though we might repress them or we don’t talk about them or even if it’s someone else’s secret that we’re unaware of, it can have consequences for us,” she said. “I wanted to show how our perceptions become our reality and we respond to that all our lives, the things that happen to us as children.”
Smith has had the germ of the idea behind “A Land No Map Can Find” for a long time and wrote a few scenes here and there while she was working in public education.
Smith is part of a writer’s group in Champaign and they helped her develop the confidence to publish her work.
“They really gave me great critique and confidence,” she said.
As she was writing the story, Smith said she got to the point where she was “living in my book” and she knew it was ready to publish.
“You know how a writer will become just a part of the story themselves and the characters become alive to you,” she said. “It was something that just felt right.”
“A Land No Map Can Find” took her about two years to complete.
Smith said she was motivated to get it published because she has other stories that she wanted to write.
“I have other stories that are nagging at me, so it was time to for me to finish this one,” she said.
Smith felt that “A Land No Map Can Find” needed to be the first book she published.
She has another book that is almost finished. She said it’s in the editing stage and is about a family living a subsistence life in the wilderness after moving there to protect themselves and their child from chaos and fighting in the world. The parents are killed and the eight-year-old child has to figure out how to survive on her own. She survives through into adulthood when a stranger enters her world and everything changes.
Smith said “A Land No Map Can Find” is a self-contained story.
She feels that, at the end of the story, readers will make up their own future beyond the ending for the characters in the book.
Smith said she hopes the characters live on inside the readers.
“I’m hoping that the readers will identify with the characters,” she said.
As for the unique title of the book, Smith said the title refers to the farm landscapes that disappear under flood waters that occur early in the story.
“I know that Watseka residents can identify with that,” she said.
Beyond the physical loss, Smith said the title also ties in elements from the rest of the story and the radical shake-up to one of the character’s world views that occurs as a result.
“A Land No Map Can Find” is available in e-book or paperback formats on Amazon. Smith is in the process of formatting the book for Barnes & Noble in the hopes of making it available through them in the near future.
Smith encourages people to check out the book and said she’d love to hear feedback from people in the area about the book. Comments can be sent to Smith via email at basmith877@gmail.com.