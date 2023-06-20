Several gardens around the Attica and Williamsport area were featured in Saturday’s A Day of Gardens & Art tour.
The tour was presented by Fountain County Landmarks and the group was celebrating 35 years of highlighting area gardens with the event.
All the proceeds from the event benefit preservation of The Old Library and The Old Church in Attica.
The sites featured on this year’s tour included: Cottrell Village, Leaf Garden, Dunek Home, Thomason Garden, Austin Acre, Hobbit House, Harrison Garden and Kovar Garden.
Saturday’s event also honored the late John Cottrell, a longtime-supporter of historical preservation in the area.
The following information about Cottrell was provided during the tour:
“John Shepard Cottrell, age 83, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on December 19, 2021. John was born on August 23, 1938 at Union Hall in Terre Haute, Indiana, to father Robert Cottrell and mother Ruth Cottrell.
“John moved to Attica with his family as a young teenager and graduated from Attica High School in 1956. He went on to attend Northwestern University and Indiana State University. John began his career as an Interior Decorator in Southern California in 1960. He became one of the top interior decorators and was widely published including several times in Architectural Digest.
“In 1984, John was visiting his mother. The church was in disrepair and he committed to restoring it in his mother’s honor. John went on to restore the entire village. Indiana Landmarks awarded John the Servaas Preservation Award.
“Fountain County Landmarks honors John for his dedication to our community and for sharing his passion for preservation, gardens, and design with Attica.”
They also shared a quote from John Cottrell about the importance of historical preservation:
“I hope we appreciate what a wonderful heritage we have and that we can find new uses for these examples of true art, both residential and commercial. I have seen our communities rally to improve and appreciate our beautiful historic buildings and have seen many of these structures come back to life. The enthusiasm builds on itself and one thing leads to another. These historic treasures once again have a new use but most of all have escaped the ravages of neglect and the wrecking ball.” — John Cottrell.