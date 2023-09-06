Fire crews from several local communities responded to a house fire in Milford over Labor Day Weekend.
Milford Fire Chief Frank Hines said the Milford Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of the fire around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Several other area fire department assisted during the day.
Hines said crews from Stockland, Wellington, Woodland, Cissna Park and Watseka.
He said fire crews were on the scene until around 6 p.m.
Hines said no one was home during the time of the fire.
Hines said the cause was investigated by the state fire marshal’s office, but no cause has been determined.
“It remains undetermined,” he said. “It’s listed as undetermined.”
Hines said they found where the fire started, but they haven’t been able to determine what started it.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family that lost their home in the blaze. The link to the page is: https://gofund.me/f601ac52