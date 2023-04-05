INDIANAPOLIS (March 24, 2023) — At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
“It is a true honor to be in the historic Statehouse today celebrating your incredible family farming history,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Your commitment to Indiana and our agriculture history and future is renowned. It was awe-inspiring to celebrate this family achievement with you all today.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
“Being a farmer myself I know how challenging it is to farm today in general, and to keep the same property in the family for decades on end, no less,” said Lamb. “This award being presented today to your farming families is proof of your dedication to agriculture, to our State and to feeding our world, so I thank you.”
Several farms across Warren, Benton and Fountain counties received awards at the ceremony.
In Warren County, the Adams (1896), Akers (1868) and Fleming (1918) farms were all recognized. In Benton County, the Atkinson (1852), Brandt (1886) and Ferguson/Creek (1871) farms were recognized. In Fountain County, the Gray (1869) farm was recognized.
The Review Republican will be running interviews with family members from these farms over the coming weeks.
The first farm we’ll be featuring is the Akers family farm, now known as Longbranch Farms.
Dwain Akers represents the fifth generation of the family to own the farm, which was founded in 1868.
He hopes to pass the farm on to the sixth generation, represented by his children, and that they will be able to pass it along to their children for the seventh generation.
Akers said the family has farmland in five different counties, which is pretty spread out, but its central location is in Warren County near Pine Village.
He said they farm about 4,000 acres currently primarily raising corn and soybeans.
Akers said his great-grandfather’s mother either inherited or bought the property and his great-grandfather inherited it from her and from there it went to Akers’ grandfather to his father and then him.
Akers has three daughters so he said the Akers name will no longer be attached to the farm after it goes to the next generation. He said his son-in-law, Joel, who also operates a Pioneer seed dealership as well, farms with him, so they can hopefully continue to work the land well into the future. From there, Akers hopes that one of his grandchildren will take up the mantle of owning the farm once their time comes around.
He said they formed Longbranch Farms as the name of the farms six or eight years ago.
“My grandpa kind of liked that name Longbranch. He never formally named it Longbranch, but he liked the name,” Akers said. “So, when Joel came aboard, rather than leaving the Akers name on the farm, we decided to move it to that Longbranch Farms that way nobody’s name is attached.”
He said Joel also took the name Longbranch Seeds for the name of his seed dealership.
Akers said the hopes is that by renaming the farm it will allow future generations of the family to continue working with the farm.
Asked about his memories of growing up on the farm, Akers said farming is all he ever wanted to do.
“This is kind of all I ever wanted to do,” he said. “It’s just been my life since I was born. I’ve just continued on and enjoyed it.”
Akers said his father, who passed away in 2020, had been a part of the farm for his entire life as well and was still running a combine when he was 91-years-old.
Asked how it felt to receive the Hoosier Homestead Award, Akers said it was great to receive the award and to have the chance to see how many family-owned farms there are in Indiana.
“It was great,” he said. “It was really a nice program and it just kind of reminds you of all the family farms that are still out there and still functioning. We were one of 30 or 40 farms that received the award that day. All of them had a pretty good amount of family members at the presentation. I just thought that was kind of neat to see that.”