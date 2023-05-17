Several area educators were recently recognized for their work.
Cindy Alward, Southeast Fountain School Corporation Treasurer, was named Indiana Association of School Business Officials District 4 Treasurer of the Year.
The WRCTE North Building Trades program was recognized by the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet for having one of the top partnerships in the State of Indiana.
The Wabash River CTE/Fountain & Warren County Building Trades Partnership Alliance Instructor Adam Acton and local real estate agent Jay Allen have never been afraid to ask for help. The result however is unique in that very few people and businesses say no. More than 20 individuals and organizations only stepped up to help out on the group’s first house but are also now involved in their second one. Students gain because they get to see the support from local individuals and businesses for their potential trade. The individuals and businesses all benefit because these students see them as a viable option for employment or a place to do business. The group is now building their second home with the assistance of their community partners.