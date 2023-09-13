Tony Martin recently unearthed an interesting piece of farming history while clearing out a building in Pence.
Martin said they were in the process of emptying out an approximately 120-year-old two-story building in Pence when they made the find.
He said his great-grandfather and grandfather, J.D. Martin and son, had started a corn dealership business in the building around 1903.
Martin said his great-grandfather and grandfather had several businesses over the years.
“They were enterprising and wanted to try everything,” he said.
One of those businesses was the McCormick-Deering Dealership, which was a predecessor to International Harvester and now Case IH. While running the dealership, Martin said his great-grandfather and grandfather would take livestock in on trade for mechanized farm equipment and they would hold auctions at a barn north of town to get rid of the livestock.
Somewhere around 1929, Martin said his grandfather wanted to sell mechanized harvesters and wanted to promote those, so they started in the seed business.
“That seed business still goes today, Martin Seed,” he said. “But that was started because he wanted to sell combines at the McCormick-Deering dealership.”
The dealership building changed hands several times over the years and the last time they moved the dealership out of Pence and into Williamsport, Martin said his family bought the building back.
Martin said a variety of old parts, some of which had been in there for more than 100 years, were left behind in the building.
“So here we are cleaning it out and we find in a crate upstairs, it’s still new but very old in a crate, a combine reel,” he said. “On that reel it said manufactured by H.D. Hume in Mendota, Ill.”
Martin looked up Hume and found that Horace Hume was a well-known inventor who was nicknamed “The Wizard of Mendota” who had been featured in an article in the Chicago Tribune in the 1990s.
“He had done some pretty impressive things,” Martin said. “Not the least of which was to have over 100 patents and made some people some pretty good money, including himself I think.”
The Chicago Tribune article, which was published on Nov. 8, 1992, highlighted Hume’s importance to field of agriculture with Carl McNair, president of HCC Inc. of Mendota, a manufacturer of components for combines at the time of the article, being quoted as saying: ''Horace Hume has made major contributions to soybean production worldwide. There aren’t many people who’ve made as significant a contribution to the grain farmer as Horace. He thinks maybe 50 years ahead of his time.''
The piece of equipment Martin found is a combine gathering reel. Martin said it would be used on the front of some sort of threshing machine and it would rotate like a Ferris wheel and throw the crop into the machine.
“Apparently, Mr. Hume had designed these,” he said. “I don’t know whether he created the concept or not, but it was certainly one of the older ones.”
Martin said getting the reel out of the second story of the building was a trick as they had to transfer to a pallet that was raised high into the air.
He estimated the reel was made in the 1930’s or 1940’s.
After learning about the history of Hume, Martin found a phone number associated with the Hume company in Mendota. He called and left a message and received a call back that evening from Hume’s great-grandson.
“So now myself, great-grandson of J.D. Martin, and a fellow named James Setchell, who is the great-grandson of Horace Hume, have made arrangements where he’s going to come get that reel, I’m going to give it to him,” Martin said. “He’s going to get a piece of his great-grandfather’s family history.”
Beyond the reel, Martin said they also pulled out an old safe from the old Bank of Pence, which used to be part of the building that became the implement dealership. When the bank moved from Pence to Williamsport, they left the safe behind.
Martin said he found several items in the safe including a stock certificate to Illinois Tractor Company out of Bloomington and some letterheads and deeds and correspondence.
“Just a lot interesting stuff like that,” he said.