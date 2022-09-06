Hobart- For the 4th time in the last 6 months, a trooper assigned to the Lowell
Post has been struck by an alleged impaired driver. At approximately
3:40 a.m. Sept. 4, Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Rd. west of County Line Rd. in Hobart, Ind. While Trp. Parent was seated in his patrol car with all emergency lights activated, his fully marked Dodge Charger police car was struck
by a black, 2008, Pontiac Grand Prix. This impact pushed the police car into the vehicle that had been pulled over, a white, 2010 Lexus.
The Lexus sustained minor damage and that driver was not injured. Trooper Parent was
transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the Pontiac, Angela M. Cabello, 32, from Portage, IN, was also transported to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment.
While at the scene of the crash, officers made observations that led them to believe that alcoholic beverages and/or illegal substances had been consumed by Ms. Cabello. A warrant for a blood draw was requested by Trooper Kevin Council an later issued by a Lake County Court Judge. The results of that blood draw are currently pending. Ms. Cabello was later released to the custody of Trp. Council and transported to the Lake County Jail for processing. Ms. Cabello is
preliminarily charged with the following:
- Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction)- Level 6 Felony
- Operating While Intoxicated (Endangering)- Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia- Class C Misdemeanor
Assisting at the scene: Portage Police Department, Hobart Police Department, ISP
Toll Road, Hobart Fire Department, and Ridge Towing.
All suspects named are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.
The Indiana State Police would like to remind drivers that if you consume alcoholic beverages, there are options available instead of driving impaired. Ride-sharing, such as Lyft or Uber, calling a friend for a ride, or designating a SOBER driver are responsible ways of not putting yourself and others in jeopardy by driving after consuming alcoholic beverages.