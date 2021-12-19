It was the day before Christmas

When my Dad said to me

“Son, tea region to the meadow

and find our Christmas tree.”

Go to the barn

but don’t bring an ax

Instead bring a shovel

and a burlap sack.

I followed his order

right down to the tee

Knowing that a shovel

won’t cut a tree.

But he was my Dad

I was his son.

Sometimes it’s best

to just play dumb.

We started our journey

on old number five.

A straight six pick-up

with one cylinder shy.

We got to the meadow

but Dad drove by

all the good trees

that caught my eye.

He finally stopped

by an old crooked tree.

He shut off the truck

and looked over at me.

“Ain’t it beautiful, my Son.

It needs to be

In our house

This Christmas Eve. “

“But Dad, it leans to the north

It leans to the south

It leans to the east

and the west no doubt.”

The top is the only

thing that is straight.

He jumped out of the truck

and let down the tailgate.

I knew then that

the decision was made

This tree was going to be

in our house today.

“Son, we are digging this tree up

instead of using an ax

because when Christmas is over

we are putting it back.

“You will understand one day

Why I picked this tree out.

This tree represents

what life is all about.

“It leans to the north for Minnesota and beyond.

It leans tot he south

for all the southern born.

“It leans tot he east

for our New England states.

It leans tot he west

for all our western greats.

“Yes the tip is the only thing

that is straight.

It is reaching for the heavens

to celebrate

“The birth of Jesus

on this Christmas Eve.

“Dad, I know one thing

you see more than I see.”

We dug it up

and took it home.

We put its roots

in a tub of it’s own.

We decorated it

from bottom to top

Every crook and cranny

every bulging knot.

You can plant more corn

in a crooked row.

It takes more lights

on a crooked tree also.

That tree shared Christmas with all of us.

It gave the Christmas

such a special touch.

When Christmas was over

We took it back

to the meadow

It’s home in fact.

The years have past

But I’ll always remember

That special Christmas

That cold December.

And all that Dad

said about that tree

For I know see

what he seen.

By the way, that tree is now

80 feet tall.

Reaching for the heavens

and still representing us all.

We are not perfect

nor was that crooked tree.

But keeping reaching for the heavens

and someday you shall be. Amen.

Merry Christmas