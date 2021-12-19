It was the day before Christmas
When my Dad said to me
“Son, tea region to the meadow
and find our Christmas tree.”
Go to the barn
but don’t bring an ax
Instead bring a shovel
and a burlap sack.
I followed his order
right down to the tee
Knowing that a shovel
won’t cut a tree.
But he was my Dad
I was his son.
Sometimes it’s best
to just play dumb.
We started our journey
on old number five.
A straight six pick-up
with one cylinder shy.
We got to the meadow
but Dad drove by
all the good trees
that caught my eye.
He finally stopped
by an old crooked tree.
He shut off the truck
and looked over at me.
“Ain’t it beautiful, my Son.
It needs to be
In our house
This Christmas Eve. “
“But Dad, it leans to the north
It leans to the south
It leans to the east
and the west no doubt.”
The top is the only
thing that is straight.
He jumped out of the truck
and let down the tailgate.
I knew then that
the decision was made
This tree was going to be
in our house today.
“Son, we are digging this tree up
instead of using an ax
because when Christmas is over
we are putting it back.
“You will understand one day
Why I picked this tree out.
This tree represents
what life is all about.
“It leans to the north for Minnesota and beyond.
It leans tot he south
for all the southern born.
“It leans tot he east
for our New England states.
It leans tot he west
for all our western greats.
“Yes the tip is the only thing
that is straight.
It is reaching for the heavens
to celebrate
“The birth of Jesus
on this Christmas Eve.
“Dad, I know one thing
you see more than I see.”
We dug it up
and took it home.
We put its roots
in a tub of it’s own.
We decorated it
from bottom to top
Every crook and cranny
every bulging knot.
You can plant more corn
in a crooked row.
It takes more lights
on a crooked tree also.
That tree shared Christmas with all of us.
It gave the Christmas
such a special touch.
When Christmas was over
We took it back
to the meadow
It’s home in fact.
The years have past
But I’ll always remember
That special Christmas
That cold December.
And all that Dad
said about that tree
For I know see
what he seen.
By the way, that tree is now
80 feet tall.
Reaching for the heavens
and still representing us all.
We are not perfect
nor was that crooked tree.
But keeping reaching for the heavens
and someday you shall be. Amen.
Merry Christmas