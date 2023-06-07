American Legion Post 375 held it's annual Memorial Day Ceremonies on May 29th in Schneider, In. and Lake Village, In. More than a dozen members of Post 375 gathered in Schneider at 9:00 that morning with a color guard and rifle squad. Commander/ Chaplain Steve Sharp and Adjutant Gus Ellicot began with prayers and benediction, the rifle squad honored those veterans that have arrived at their final Post with a 21 gun salute. As taps was played, the color guard and the rifle squad gave a dignified salute. That ceremony was solemnly closed and Post 375 returned the Lake village cemetery for another opportunity to honor family and friends that have served and have been called to their eternal reward.
At the 11th hour and 11th minute Commander Steve Sharp called his post to attention and the Color Guard members Jerome Koutny, Tim Phelps, Michael White, and Jeremy Holste stepped off to the “Armed Forces medely”. Bedford Hyde marched the Rifle Squad , consisting of Eric Holloway, Roby Goad, Denny Rainford, Derek Litner, Joe Gatton, Jim Sadowski, and Buddy Poplawski, into position.
The Women's Auxillary of Post 238 joined the ceremony as Honor Guards.
The canon was fired by Steve Whitt and Jimmy Cioni as the war beginning with the Civil War and ending with the Gulf War was called and Steve Wilson ringing the bell as the names of those that served in those wars.
The Chaplain Steve Sharp and Gus Ellicot prayed for and gave benediction to those that served then surrendered their lives at the their appointed time.
Commander Sharp commanded the Rifle Squad to honor their fallen comrades, Bedford Hyde prepared the 7 members to fire, fire, fire, a 21 gun salute.
The bugler, Von Fowler, played taps and brought the gallery to tears.
On this warm, beautiful morning the Color Guard retreated to the final tribute “Mansions of the Lord” followed by the Rifle Squad to bring another wonderful Memorial Day Ceremony to a conclusion.
Post 375 wishes to thank everyone attending both ceremonies, we thank everyone that displays the banner of the “United States of America.