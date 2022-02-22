Our imaginations can really kick in when it comes to heaven. Our ideas of heaven have been shaped by lots of other sources outside of the Bible and we don’t even know it. Most of us have been more effected by cartoons than Scripture; we have an idea of a Tom & Jerry heaven: harps, clouds, and saints who now float around with wings. I don’t read that anywhere; and frankly – I’m not interested. It sounds rather boring and less than what we presently enjoy. To some, maybe you don’t think about heaven or eternity at all; this life and all its demands occupy all of your time and thoughts.
It would be good to slow down and give some thought to eternal things. Here’s why: when we only think about the moment we are in or the narrowness of one day, we are adrift. We make decisions based on that scope, but if we think in terms of 50 years, we will make decisions based on that scope. Unfortunately, very few people think in terms of eternity. But, the ones who do, you can tell, live quite differently.
So, what is the real heaven like? According to Revelation 21:3-4, …Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. What will it be like? Better. The hard things we live with now will be no more. Imagine a trouble-free existence.
In the first verse of chapter 21 He says there will be a new heaven and a new earth. Rarely have I heard anyone speak of life on the new earth. When God created this earth, He called it good; He placed man on the earth and called that good. Everything was perfect until man encountered Satan and succumbed to his deceit, causing everything to spin out of control. This chaos that we now live in will someday disappear when He makes all things new. The idea of living on earth and traveling to and from the eternal heaven is a Biblical thing, not imaginary.
But wait, here’s the real bonus that most people miss. God will dwell with us; we will experience His presence all the time. We get to be with Him in our renewed state of being. One of the saddest verses in the Bible is 1 Thessalonians 1:9, These shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of His power. Ugh! To miss His presence forever – we have no idea how bad that can be. For the believer, Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 5:8, We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. So many folks have been more interested in a location than they are in Christ Himself. Several years ago, I was personally convicted as I meditated on 1 Thessalonians 4:17, Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord. As I was driving and meditating on that passage, I asked myself the hard question: Is that what I want? Or do I just want the benefits of God without God Himself. It was so convicting; I felt like a kid who only wants security and stuff from his parents and nothing else from that relationship.
In the real estate world, there is a term: Location. Location. Location. Location is everything and worth the price if it’s the right location. So, yes. Nobody wants to go to hell, and everybody certainly wants to be in the right location of heaven; but if you are not slightly interested in Jesus Himself being the main attraction of heaven, there’s a good chance that He’s not interested in your being there. That sounds so harsh. But we have a watered-down gospel that presents location as more important than Jesus. 1 Corinthians 16:22 says, If anyone does not love the Lord Jesus Christ, let him be accursed. How foolish to embrace anything more than God Himself. Satan once again has deceived present-day people to believe his deceitful lies that heaven is the end game more than our relationship with Christ. The bad news is, you can embrace heaven and maybe end up in hell. But the good news from the Bible is that if you embrace Christ, you get Him and heaven. And that’s good news from First Baptist Church.