Every time R.C. Raycraft looked up at his bedroom wall throughout his teenage years, a poster with a drawing of an anthropomorphic moon and sun stared back. That poster would change his life, but at the time, it was simply an interesting relic of a time gone by, like many of the antiques his parents brought into the family’s home in Normal.
“That was before I knew what it was,” he said. “Or cared.”
Over the years, he began to recognize a few of the 31 musical acts listed on the poster, which included REO Speedwagon, Canned Heat and BB King. Still, the poster and the words that ran across it — “Incident at Kickapoo Creek” — were little more than a passing curiosity.
In the ensuing decades, he’d learn about the significance and absurdity of what happened on Memorial Day weekend 1970 in the tiny town of Heyworth, just 15 minutes away from his home. In the wake of Woodstock, an estimated 40,000 to 60,000 people descended on a town with a population of less than 1,500 to enjoy a weekend of drugs, debauchery and legendary musical acts for a festival many community members fought to stop and eventually tried to forget.
“Locals in central Illinois shunned the festival,” he said. “It was like it never happened.”
Uncovering the story of the festival eventually became a passion project for Raycraft, who will premiere the latest version of his film, “Incident at Kickapoo Creek,” as part of the Virginia Theatre’s opening night celebration on Saturday.
Had it not been for pure coincidence, fortune and Raycraft’s opportunism, its memory likely would have been lost to time.
-------
Throughout his childhood, Raycraft learned that treasures often hide in plain sight.
His parents were expert antique collectors, specializing in country houseware and baseball memorabilia. Together, they’ve written 40 books on the subject, including five co-authored by Raycraft. When he was in high school, they opened what would become one of the largest antique shows in the Midwest.
Had it not been for the poster that hung on his wall, though, he simply would have let the footage that led to his decades-long passion project slip away.
The moment that changed his life came in 1995, a few years after Raycraft graduated from Murray State University in Kentucky with a degree in broadcast journalism. After deciding against a career path as a local sports anchor, Raycraft was working for the University of Illinois Foundation, where he was provided access to the internet, which was rare at the time. But he didn’t leave his filmmaking ambitions behind.
After footage he shot of a 1994 riot on Halloween at Southern Illinois University appeared on Geraldo Riviera’s daytime talk show, “Geraldo,” Raycraft began filming behind-the-scenes videos with the Champaign Police Department, shortly after the premiere of “Cops.” What he discovered, though, is that he didn’t always have to be on scene to get valuable footage.
Unlike on “Cops,” he was given access to dash-cam footage, which he used to make police-training videos and sold to networks, including NBC, ABC, Fox, Discovery, TLC and the BBC. Eventually, he’d create his own show, work in London for the BBC, and regularly sell footage to “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”
Editing that footage, though, was no simple task. To add effects, he’d have to rent expensive equipment.
On one of those trips to an editing studio, as Raycraft waited for the machine’s owner to transfer some home-video footage to VHS tapes for a client who was a retired police officer, he became intrigued. The footage showed hordes of people, some covered in mud, dancing in Kickapoo Creek and gathered on an empty farm field. It was police footage of the crowd at the “Incident at Kickapoo Creek,” which was gathered to mount a case against the farm’s owner and festival’s promoter, L. David Lewis.
Seeing the footage triggered his memory and sparked his curiosity. He contacted the local state’s attorney and found out that a storage closet containing reels of film was about to be discarded.
“He told me, ‘Have at it, because it could be gone next week,’” he said. “‘As soon as I get a new intern, that closet is going to be empty.’”
------
With that footage in hand, Raycraft proceeded to reach out to anyone he could find who was involved in or attended the festival. That included police officers who filmed footage, a motorcycle gang leader named Caveman who served as security, a former local paperboy who witnessed tens of thousands of people descend on his small town, and an evangelist named Eddy Cunningham who took busloads of teenagers to the festival to try to convince attendees of the error of their ways.
He interviewed several attendees, including eventual Parkland College police Chief Von Young, who attended the festival as a 20-year-old. He tracked down performers, including King, who didn’t remember playing the festival.
“If I hadn’t filmed the primary interviews when I did, it would have been another forgotten festival,” Raycraft said.
His most consequential interview was with Irving Azoff, a Danville native who would go on to become one of the most influential people in the music industry. As a 22-year-old in 1970, Azoff was already managing top talent from Champaign-Urbana and throughout the Midwest, including REO Speedwagon, which famously formed in the University of Illinois residence halls in 1966.
Azoff had been tasked with booking the talent for the festival, including local bands like REO. He also pulled off a late surprise when he booked The Amboy Dukes, featuring 22-year-old Ted Nugent, to replace an act that canceled.
Raycraft’s interview with Azoff took place backstage at an Eagles concert. Raycraft mentioned changes he would make to the band’s website, including adding an interactive element.
Azoff hired him, and Raycraft went on an international tour with the band in 1996, creating a site for guitarist Joe Walsh to post behind-the-scenes photos and stories, and answer questions from fans. The site was one of the first of its kind for a major band.
Raycraft continued to uncover treasures as he went on, including a bootleg recording of the festival, which he used as the soundtrack to his film. After the initial screening in 1995, which he said is “night and day” different from the current version, he began accumulating more footage from people who attended, including shots of the backstage area, in the crowd and in the creek.
The story Raycraft cut together is one that contrasts the counter-culture movement of the Vietnam War era, represented in the film with protests on the University of Illinois campus, with the fear and paranoia of a small town.
--------
After seeing the massive success of Woodstock, which was essentially a free concert, Lewis conceived the idea to put together a show that cost $15 a ticket, which would be equivalent to around $115 today.
The idea didn’t go over well with McLean County State’s Attorney Paul Welch, who filed an injunction the day before the festival to try to stop it. Because state and local police refused to enter the grounds and the hired ushers weren’t equipped to handle a crowd of that size, Lewis hired a local motorcycle gang to handle security.
Following the festival, Lewis was arrested with a bag of money and a gun. A court ordered Lewis to turn over his profits, which were estimated to be worth around $1 million today. Instead, Lewis, who worked as a bail bondsman, fled town.
Despite the charges, the only major negative incident that occurred at the event was when a man, asleep in the tall weeds growing on the side of the road, was run over accidentally by a car driven by a member of the motorcycle gang.
Aside from reports of people sleeping on the porches of local residents, the town was left unscathed. One store owner who was particularly concerned about the festival, the film reveals, had his best day of sales ever. After gathering in his parking lot, the film said, festival attendees cleaned up after themselves, and a few weeks after the festival, the store owner got a payment in the mail for a bag of ice that hadn’t been paid for.
----
Throughout the movie, various interviewees give strikingly different accounts of the same events.
“Once I started interviewing people about incidents that happened there from different perspectives, it gave me the idea to match up everything with people who were on the left side and the right side of what they saw,” Raycraft said. “There’s your side, there’s my side, and then there’s the truth, and that’s where I’m trying to be. I’m neutral. I don’t have an opinion in the film.”
At one point in the movie, Cunningham, the evangelist who ran an organization called Teen Thrust Ministries, described a 22-minute film he put together to show the madness to the local Rotary club. He said one Rotary member “had a heart attack” when he saw his “beautiful granddaughter” walking down the creek nearly naked.
“Young, beautiful girls with no clothes on, who were college students, who were somebody’s baby,” he said.
Caveman, the motorcycle gang member turned security guard, had a different take on the nakedness.
“Everyone wanted to do their own thing,” he said. “If they wanted to run around naked, they weren’t hurting no one as far as I could see. It would be them that got sunburn or a cut butt; it ain’t none of us.”
While the festival was shunned by the community of Heyworth for decades, Raycraft said, he hears stories from festival attendees regularly.
At one showing, he was approached by a stunned woman.
“‘That was my aunt at the creek,’” he remembers her telling him. “‘She died two weeks later in a car wreck. I had never seen her before.’ She said she couldn’t believe how much she looked like her and her mom.”
-----
The version of the film patrons will see Saturday at the Virginia Theatre, Raycraft said, is far different from any he’s ever shown.
In the decades since the original version was released, the film has been a living organism. He continued to build his career in Hollywood, where he established a reputation that led him to becoming a consultant for the federal government, filming efforts to take down drug operations around the world.
He never forgot about his passion project, though. Each time he released a new version of the film, which he did every five years or so, he’d film the audience, taking care to look for spots in which the movie lost their attention.
In editing the documentary, he’s held steadfast to one rule. He won’t re-do any of the interviews, even though experience and modern camera equipment would make for far better video and audio quality.
“If I went back today and interviewed the people I interviewed then, they would only remember half” of what they remembered then, he said. “I know more about their experience there than they do, because I’ve watched it 100 times.”
On Saturday, he said, the audience will get to see a fast-moving version of the film. Tickets are $12, and Raycraft said he plans on donating his portion of the proceeds to the Virginia Theatre Foundation. He’ll also sell replicas of the poster that hung on his wall.
Currently, a screening like Saturday’s is the only way to see the film. While he won’t rule out the idea that it will someday appear on a streaming service, Raycraft is protective of the creative control that making the film independently has given him. Aside from some of the graphics that appear throughout — which were made by John Kosh, the famed creative director for the Beatles’ Apple Records label who created the “Abbey Road” album cover — the film hasn’t been touched by anyone but Raycraft.
Because he created the film independently, he said, he has spent significant money and too many hours to estimate. To Raycraft, it’s been worth it to uncover a story that would have been erased from memory.
“This project is my best work because it is personal,” he said. “It was a puzzle, and I wanted to know (about it) myself. This is about fine art and culture. It’s not a money grab. I’m very proud of it.”