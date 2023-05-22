Adna Dobson, 82, formerly of Rensselaer and Monticello, passed away at Terre Haute Regional Hospital near her son’s home on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Adna was born on Oct. 28, 1940, in Vest, Ky., the daughter of Walter and Martha (Francis) Raleigh. On June 14, 1957, in Rensselaer, she married her life-long sweetheart, Hobert Dobson, who passed away April 5, 2017.
Adna attended school in Hindman, Ky. A homemaker, Adna was a long time member of the Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church. She loved to read, and tend to their vegetable garden. Together, she and Hobert enjoyed wintering in Tampa, Fla. in their later years. She was loved dearly by her son, many friends and family.
Adna is survived by her son, Gary (Amy) Dobson, Shelburn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, six brothers and two sisters.
Friends are invited to visit with family at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer on Thursday, May 25 from 4 – 8 p.m. CT. A funeral service will be held at the Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church on Friday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. CT with Elder Thurman Richie officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Adna’s name to the Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church.