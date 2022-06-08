Why is this happening to me vs. what is this teaching me?
I was listening to a podcast the other day when the question was posed.
The woman being interviewed was the founder of a successful company in the wellness space. She shared the story of her brand from its humble beginnings in a kitchen on her family farm to today — a thriving establishment with a large warehouse, holistic spa and over 40 employees.
She talked about her early process of formulating products, sharing with friends and family, requesting feedback and tweaking accordingly.
After selling millions of products, she is no stranger to some negative feedback, supplier slip-ups and general things gone wrong.
The CEO admitted she used to take these hits hard. The money lost. The time wasted. The products scrapped. And although rarely spoken, her immediate attitude was usually one of self-pity and frustration. “Why this, why me?!” her silent response screamed.
Thankfully, as her business matured, so did she.
She failed forward and learned how to create a stronger company from every mishap along the way. But the real shift took place when she shifted her perspective.
She went from asking “Why is this happening to me?” to “What is this teaching me?”
I like and use her company’s products, and I’ve always respected her public face as their founder.
But her words hit personally.
I’m not a CEO and not even an employee. I don’t own or work at a company.
But often as a mom, a wife and a participant in life at large, I find myself asking the same question she once did, “Why me?”
My kids have a particularly whiney or trying morning, and I take it personally.
The person I’m behind at the store has some sort of delay because the machine won’t take her coupon. And my mood, if not visibly then internally, turns restlessly impatient.
The storm door frame splinters, the muffin batter spills or the stain won’t come out of my favorite jean shorts. And I’m personally put off by each accident.
You don’t have to own a company or make a blunder to your bottom line to ask, “Why me?”
The more I attempt to cultivate the awareness, the more I’m aware that I do it.
I approach life’s little speed bumps as if they’re a personal hit on my happiness.
And I miss out on all the learning and expanding and bettering I could be doing instead.
We all tend to do this.
Instead of objectively growing from our pains, all too often we’re content to sit in our puddles of self-pity.
There’s a better way. And it starts with a new way of responding to whatever is bad or bothersome.
The next time something doesn’t go my way, I want to take a page from that female founder’s book.
Instead of offense, I’ll choose opportunity.
And if I do that, I’ll get better by it. I’ll learn to grow in virtue or wisdom or knowledge or strength. That’s what happens when we choose to own up and overcome.
So tomorrow — or more likely later today — when something doesn’t go your way or mine, let’s ask a new question.
“What could this be teaching me?”