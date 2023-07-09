Bible teacher Kay Arthur tells about getting out of the car one day, arms loaded down with books, and not wanting to go into her house. She was a young widow with two children, and it had been a bad day. She was hurting.
As she stared at the grass, her mind went back to a time in her childhood when she had been running through the grass toward her dad, terrified and screaming. He had scooped her up in his arms and given her comfort. She wished that she could be a little girl again. She wished that she had someone to hold her right then.
As she turned to go into the house, she suddenly saw herself in her mind’s eye, a little girl in pigtails, flying down a vast marble corridor. Oil paintings bigger than life hung on the walls. She could hear her little shoes on the marble floor and see the tears that ran down her cheeks.
It was a long corridor. At the end, two huge gold doors glistened in the light which filtered through beveled cathedral windows. On either side of the imposing doors stood two magnificently dressed guards holding huge spears and blocking the entrance into the room beyond.
Undaunted, the little girl ran straight toward the doors, still crying, “Abba!” She never broke her stride for, as she neared the doors, the guards flung them opened and heralded her arrival: “The daughter of the King! The daughter of the King!”
Court was in session. The cherubim and seraphim cried, “Holy, holy, holy!” and the elders sat on their thrones, dressed in white, wearing crowns of gold, and talking with the King of Kings. But none of this slowed his daughter!
Oblivious to everything going on about her, she ran past the seven burning lamps of fire and up the steps leading to the throne, and she catapulted herself into the King’s arms. She was home and wrapped in the arms of his everlasting love. He reached up and, with one finger, gently wiped away her tears. Then He smoothed the sticky hair on her face back into her braids and said, “Now, now, tell your Father all about it.”
Kay Arthur walked into the house, left her books on the table, walked through her house, and knelt down by her bedside. She told her Father all about it.
-Kay Arthur, “Lessons on Love” in What My Parents Did Right, compiled and edited by Gloria Gaither.
Revelation 7:9-17
New American Standard Bible
A Multitude from the Tribulation
9 After these things I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no one could count, from every nation and all the tribes, peoples, and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, and palm branches were in their hands; 10 and they *cried out with a loud voice, saying, “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb.”
11 And all the angels were standing around the throne and around the elders and the four living creatures; and they fell on their faces before the throne and
worshiped God, 12 saying, “Amen, blessing, glory, wisdom, thanksgiving, honor, power, and might belong to our God forever and ever. Amen.”
13 Then one of the elders responded, saying to me, “These who are clothed in the white robes, who are they, and where have they come from?” 14 I [a]said to him, “My lord, you know.” And he said to me, “These are the ones who come out of the great tribulation, and they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb. 15 For this reason they are before the throne of God, and they serve Him day and night in His [b]temple; and He who sits on the throne will spread His tabernacle over them. 16 They will no longer hunger nor thirst, nor will the sun [c]beat down on them, nor any scorching heat; 17 for the Lamb in the center of the throne will be their shepherd, and will guide them to springs of the [d]water of life; and God will wipe every tear from their eyes.”
Footnotes
a. Revelation 7:14 Lit have said
b. Revelation 7:15 Or sanctuary
c. Revelation 7:16 Lit fall
d. Revelation 7:17 Lit waters
Do these verses sound anything like what Kay Arthur saw in her mind’s eye? This is all part of the sixth seal of Revelation. As a child of God we have wonderful days ahead when Jesus returns and establishes His Father’s Kingdom on this earth. Will you be one to the faithful on this special day?
If you want to discuss today’s text or other Scriptures please contact me at: info@hedrickchurchofgod.org