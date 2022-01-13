2022 HJ primary election logo

MONTICELLO — The following is a list of candidates, courtesy of the White County Clerk's Office, who have filed for candidacy for various offices up for election this year.

So far, no Democrat candidates had filed as of Jan. 12. Many candidates — all Republicans — do not face competition in the May Primary

Candidate filings began Jan. 5 and ends at noon Feb. 4. The Primary Election is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. May 3.

Candidate filings as of Jan. 12

  • Clerk of the Circuit Court: Laura A. Cosgray (R), Monticello

Convention Delegates

  • James B. Davis (R), Monon
  • Carl D. McClaine (R), Monticello
  • Debra M. McClaine (R), Monticello
  • Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
  • Christopher P. Phillips (R), Battle Ground

County Assessor

  • Lisa M. Downey (R), Monticello

County Auditor

  • Elizabeth J. Billue (R), Monticello

County Commissioner

  • Michael R. Smolek (R), Idaville

County Council

  • Steven M. Christopher (R), Battle Ground
  • James G. Annis (R), Monon
  • Raymond L. Kramer (R), Monticello
  • Jane J. Faker (R), Monticello

County Recorder

  • Lori R. Austin (R), Monticello

County Sheriff

  • Bill Brooks (R), Monticello

County Surveyor

  • Bradley E. Ward (R), Monticello

Prosecuting Attorney

  • Mark A. Delgado (R); Monticello
  • Stacey L. Diener (R), Monticello

State Representative

  • Sharon Negele (R), Attica

Union Township Board

  • Larry G. Holderly (R), Monticello
  • Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
  • Jacqueline C. Wright (R), Monticello

Union Township Trustee

  • Leslie K. Bruder (R), Monticello

Honey Creek Township Trustee

  • Sharon Brooks (R), Reynolds

Monon Township Trustee

  • Jacob C. Garling (R), Monon

US Representative (Congress)

  • James R. Baird (R), Greencastle
  • Thomas C. Bookwalter (R), Thorntown