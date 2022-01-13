MONTICELLO — The following is a list of candidates, courtesy of the White County Clerk's Office, who have filed for candidacy for various offices up for election this year.
So far, no Democrat candidates had filed as of Jan. 12. Many candidates — all Republicans — do not face competition in the May Primary
Candidate filings began Jan. 5 and ends at noon Feb. 4. The Primary Election is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. May 3.
Candidate filings as of Jan. 12
- Clerk of the Circuit Court: Laura A. Cosgray (R), Monticello
Convention Delegates
- James B. Davis (R), Monon
- Carl D. McClaine (R), Monticello
- Debra M. McClaine (R), Monticello
- Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
- Christopher P. Phillips (R), Battle Ground
County Assessor
- Lisa M. Downey (R), Monticello
County Auditor
- Elizabeth J. Billue (R), Monticello
County Commissioner
- Michael R. Smolek (R), Idaville
County Council
- Steven M. Christopher (R), Battle Ground
- James G. Annis (R), Monon
- Raymond L. Kramer (R), Monticello
- Jane J. Faker (R), Monticello
County Recorder
- Lori R. Austin (R), Monticello
County Sheriff
- Bill Brooks (R), Monticello
County Surveyor
- Bradley E. Ward (R), Monticello
Prosecuting Attorney
- Mark A. Delgado (R); Monticello
- Stacey L. Diener (R), Monticello
State Representative
- Sharon Negele (R), Attica
Union Township Board
- Larry G. Holderly (R), Monticello
- Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
- Jacqueline C. Wright (R), Monticello
Union Township Trustee
- Leslie K. Bruder (R), Monticello
Honey Creek Township Trustee
- Sharon Brooks (R), Reynolds
Monon Township Trustee
- Jacob C. Garling (R), Monon
US Representative (Congress)
- James R. Baird (R), Greencastle
- Thomas C. Bookwalter (R), Thorntown