11 attend FI RTA June meeting
Eleven members attended the June 22 meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. The meeting took place at Cissna Park Family Restaurant.
Vice president Jody Munsterman led members in the Pledge of Allegiance. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were given by Judy Hudgens, with both approved by vote of the members present.
Munsterman conducted the business meeting in the absence of president Rick Dulaney. Discussion included the annual WGFA Spelling Bee in April, which was the 55th spelling bee to be sponsored by the retired teachers. Membership voted in favor to continue sponsoring the spelling bee during the 2022-23 school year and will look to current membership for new co-chairpersons.
Munsterman reported the next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Monical's in Watseka. The program will be “What My Kids Need to Know!” The program will include a panel of professionals: an attorney, a nurse practitioner, a financial advisor and a funeral director. The panel will diuscuss and give information concerning how to facilitate putting your end-of-life plans in order. The panel will also give information as to where documents should be stored and explain specific details to discuss with your adult children or guardian.
After lunch and the business meeting, teachers walked across the street to Sheila's Sunny Bloomers for a short flower arranging demonstration. Sheila Levitt demonstrated how to create a floral arrangement using flowers from yards and gardens. Those present enjoyed the program.
The FI RTA is open to all retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties. Anyone who would like information about the group can contact Rick Dulaney at rickdulaney@hotmail.com or Jody Munsterman at jodymunsterman@gmail.com.