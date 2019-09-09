The winners of the age 6 and under division of the annual National Sweetcorn Festival Fishing Derby hold up their trophies Sept. 1. Colton Fell (middle) took first place in the division, while Kara Sitter (left) placed second and Roman Rodriguez (right) took third place.
The winners of the age 7-10 division of the National Sweetcorn Festival Fishing Derby stand together Sept. 1. Charlie Eyrich (middle) placed first while Sara Leigh (right) took second and Jadyn Peters (left) placed third.
The winners of the 11-14 age division of the National Sweetcorn Festival Fishing Derby hold up their trophies. Dylan Glenn (middle) took first place in the division with Mylie Loftsgaard (right) taking second and Landon Nihart (left) took third place.
Dylan Glenn (left) holds up the tagged fish he caught during Sunday’s Fishing Derby. Dylan won $100, donated by Jim Carl (right), for catching the tagged fish during the derby.
Photo contributed
Photos by Jordan Crook
Matthew Terrell was the overall winner of the annual National Sweetcorn Festival Fishing Derby this year.