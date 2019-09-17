To the Editor,
It never ceases to amaze me how blind we are to potential threats to our existence. The Iroquois County Board, in okaying hog facilities, is sentencing areas of the county to well contamination down the road.
One-fifth of the planet's fresh water supply is found in the Great Lakes area. Considerable county water is found at levels that can be easily contaminated. Humans, at best, may last a week without water. What will be the cost of keeping our water safely drinkable when our wells become undrinkable?
As to Parks Company saying the new facilities won't hurt shallow wells, why won't they sign a contract to fix wells that do become contaminated?
As soon as the first sign of well contamination occurs. I would hope that those voting for the hog facilities have the decency to resign from the county board.
Never endanger our ability to have safe, healthy water as it is necessary for our existence.
Norman E. Pounder