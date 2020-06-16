The Williamsport Pool opened June 14 to half capacity because of state rules for COVID-19.
The pool is open from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. July 4.
There are 12 lifeguards this year: Mason Billingsley, Meghan Beyer, Hayden Hoskin, Jude Hunter, Karis Sosnowski, Kaylee Kerr, Drayven Busher, Gwyn Stephen, Emma Brasker, Kaylee Brasker, Kayce Jernagan and Brick Foster.
They will be offering swimming lessons when the state goes into phase 5.
“We are currently running at half capacity, which is 120, through July 3,” said Vickie Strickler, manager.
“On July 4 we can go to full capacity,:” she said. That day the pool will be open noon to 5 p.m. “We have added several hand sanitizer stations. This year we are not offering seating as it would be hard to keep up with guarding and disinfecting during the day. Patrons are allowed to bring their own chair.
“We still promote social distancing encouraging them to stay within the group they came with.”
The pool phone number is 585-5350.