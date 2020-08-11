A Seeger High School teen has completed fundraising for several causes in recent months.
One of those is to support Parkinson’s Disease research in honor of her grandmother.
Hanah Wolf said her grandmother, Pam Switzer, has always supported her and she wanted to do something in return.
She recently was able to raise $2,111.91 Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence at Indiana University School of Medicine, to support research for the disease. Hanah wanted the money to go someplace that had helped her grandmother.
Hanah said she was young when her grandmother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. She said her grandmother didn’t let the disease stop her.
But about the time that Hanah was entering her freshman year of school, her grandmother started to be more affected by the disease. “She couldn’t drive,” she said, also noting that her grandmother was having trouble walking.
“She had Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery (at IU),” she said. “It helped to control all of the symptoms. It slows down the Parkinson’s Disease progression. It helped tremendously.”
Hanah said she knew she wanted to do something to help, and wanted to do something small to start with, but as time went on she was able to do more.
She had 50/50 raffles at the school basketball and football games. She also hosted pocket change collections. She organized a penny wars event at the elementary school, where each grade was challenged to fill their bucket with the most money.
She had a lot of supporters, including George Hardebeck, who hosts a local radio show. He interviewed Hanah several times and each time gave her $100. Hanah said he, too, had a relative who had Parkinson’s Disease, so he understood what Hanah was trying to do.
She recently, along with her grandmother, was able to take the money to IU to the doctors working on the Parkinson’s Disease research.
Hanah’s philanthropic nature doesn’t stop there. She has also collected pill bottles which go to an organization that sends them to other countries who recycle the bottles there.
She also started a shoe collection drive which she wanted to do for a domestic violence shelter, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that donation wasn’t able to happen. She was able to donate them to Hope Springs in Attica.
She said while the pandemic changed some plans, people were responsive to her fundraising and helped out in many ways.
“There were a lot of people who made donations,” she said, noting how much she appreciates them.
Her grandmother is extremely proud of her.
“She worked so hard,” Pam Switzer said. “She did a great job.” The two went together to Indiana University to present the money to the researchers.
Grandmother and granddaughter are very close. “I was there when she was born,” Pam said. “I’m just so proud of her.”
Hanah is a senior at Seeger High School, where she is involved in National Honor Society, STARS (Students That Are Respectfully Serving), Student Government Association, FFA president, varsity cheer captain and 4-H. She also shows cattle, pigs and lambs during fair season.
After high school, Hanah plans on attending a university; she is aiming for Indiana University. She wants to study communications with a focus on chemistry and medical equipment. Ultimately she wants to be a pharmaceutical salesperson.
She is the daughter of Marcie Wolf and Brad Wolf.