Robert “Bob” Melvin Akers, age 92 of rural Pine Village, IN passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2020 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette.
Bob was born in Lafayette, Ind. on May 17, 1927. He was the son of George W. Akers and Floy (Blind) Akers. He was a lifetime resident of Warren County. Bob was a 1945 graduate of Pine Village High School. He married Marlyn Jean “Jeanne” Robbins on Oct. 23, 1955 in Lexington, Ind. and she survives.
Bob farmed family ground for the entirety of his life. He served in the United States Air Force in Alaska for three years during the Korean War, enlisting in 1953.
Bob was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He was a dedicated member of the Pine Village United Methodist Church, serving in various roles. Bob was a member of the church choir and loved music. He played the French horn in his high school band and later played in the Future Farmers Brass Sextet. He was a Purdue
Boilermakers fan, enjoyed collecting arrowheads, and loved animals. Bob loved collecting family heirlooms, including the Model-T which was handed down to him. He was a member of the Model-T club and drove in local shows.
Surviving with his wife, Jeanne, are: children: Robin E. Akers of Forest Park, IL and Dwain R. (Diana) Akers of Otterbein, IN; grandchildren: Chelsea R. (Joel) Fulkerson of Attica, IN, Hannah L. Akers of
Indianapolis, IN, and Morgan A. (Brandon) Ruemler of Attica, IN; great-grandsons: Kade Fulkerson, Jase Fulkerson, Brecken Fulkerson, and baby Ruemler on the way; three nephews and two nieces; several great-nephews and nieces
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Esther (John) Benson and Wanda (Don) Stewart.
Visitation will be held Feb. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Funeral services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Pine Village United Methodist
Church with Rev. Robert A. Robbins and Pastor Mike Link officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pine Village United Methodist Church or the Warren County Community Foundation Robert and Jeanne Akers Designated Fund.
