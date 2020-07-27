M.S.D. of Warren County Superintendent Ralph Shrader said as of press time that the district has been working through the state guidelines on a plan for starting school this fall.
He posted a note to parents and students on social media Monday. It reads:
"Be The Calm
"COVID-19 and the panic surrounding it stripped our students and families of a normal end to the 2019-2020 school year and is threatening to disrupt the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Learning was hampered last year by the mandatory move to e-learning and the cancellation of activities that enrich the school experience. Sadly, most decisions for the 2020-2021 school year again will not be made locally.
"We will attempt to release our re-entry plan once again. Our last attempt made it online for five minutes before Governor Holcomb torpedoed that version with his mandatory mask order. All re-entry plans will serve as a general guideline for schools and attempt to specify some best practices. Ultimately, the goal is to provide an environment that allows students to feel safe and secure, make advancements educationally, socialize with peers and adults, and participate in activities that make school and life rewarding. MSD of Warren County will strive to clean better, adjust spacing between students where possible, use good judgement and common sense with the requirements for wearing masks, and allow students to find a bit of stability and sanity.
"During this difficult time, I encourage everyone to be the calm in the storm. The handling of COVID-19 has been extremely polarizing throughout the world, as well as, our small community. The attitude of our youth reflects those that they model themselves after. If we as adults cannot work together, be rational in our thoughts, and find a way to creep back towards normalcy then there is little hope for the next generation.
"M.S.D. of Warren County still hopes to resume school with the vast majority of students in person, provide alternative educational options for those uncomfortable leaving their homes, and yearns for day when we can see our students smiling, laughing, and enjoying all the activities that children so desperately need to make their lives complete. We are at the mercy of the State of Indiana so all released plans are subject to change. Hopefully, we will see your children on August 12!"