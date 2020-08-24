Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana announced its WIC Program is one of the newest recipients of the Gold Level Loving Support Award of Excellence, one of six awarded in the state of Indiana.
“USDA celebrates Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana WIC Program for an exemplary breastfeeding program with the Gold Loving Support Award of Excellence. Over the last year, you’ve met rigorous core components of the Loving Support Model for a successful peer counseling program. You have done the work and now you can relish in the enjoyment of a job well done,” said Trish Solis, USDA/FNS Midwest Acting Regional Administrator, in a news release.
WIC is a special supplemental food program that provides nutrition support, breastfeeding support, and referrals to other agencies. To apply for WIC one must be pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a child under the age of 5. The applicant must also have a nutritional risk and meet income guidelines. Please call your local clinic to schedule an appointment. For additional information about WIC, or to find a list of our locations, visit www.capwi.org.
All services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran.