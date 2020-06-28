Louise (Jones) Myers, age 87 of Williamsport, IN went to be with the Lord at 2:04 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Rosewalk Village of Lafayette.
Louise was born on August 9, 1932 in Williamsport, IN. She was the daughter of James and Florida (Lape) Jones. Louise was a Boswell High School graduate. She married Walter Louis Myers on November 15, 1951 in Boswell, IN. He preceded her in death on May 6, 1997.
Louise lived in Warren County for most of her life. She lived in Danville, IL form 1979 until returning to Williamsport in 2016. Louise worked at GE in Danville from 1966 until her retirement in 1986.
Louise was a member of the West Lebanon Christian Church. Her children and grandchildren were her life.
Surviving are,
4 sons, Steve (Julie) Myers of Oakwood, IL, Gary (Bonnie) Myers of Williamsport, IN, Danny (Gail) Myers of Salem, IN and Mark (Michelle) Myers of Danville, IL
Sister, Helen Jean Darnell of Mesa, AZ;
8 grandchildren, Kim Burris, Stephanie Myers, Carrie Sitz, Jodi Kliner, Troy Myers, Daniel Myers, Matthew Myers, and Michael Myers;
17 great-grandchildren;
5 great-great grandchildren
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, and granddaughter, Jennifer Myers.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. EDT until service time at 1:00 p.m. EDT with Minister Bruce Thornsbrough officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Lebanon Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
.