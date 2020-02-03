Wrestling is one of the purest sports in the world, not from the sense of being drug free, but rather the sport is a one-on-one contest where there is no one to credit or blame except the participant.
It can be one of the cruelest sports – snatching defeat out of the jaws of victory due to a mistake – or one of the most rewarding when taking a chance pays off.
Both of those scenarios happened multiple times at the Crawfordsville, Lafayette Jefferson and Twin Lakes sectionals on Saturday as top seeds fell and unseeded wrestlers found wins.
Three local wrestlers reached the top of the sectional mountain as Tanner Dreher of Covington claimed his first sectional crown in four championship finals while Jack Hargan of Attica won his second in a row and Jorden Douglass of Attica became the first four-time sectional champion for the Ramblers.
Because of gaps in the 195-lb weight class at Crawfordsville, Dreher knew with his one-seed that he would finish in the top four before he ever stepped on the mat.
“Knowing I’m moving on takes some of the pressure off,” he explained, “so I can focus on the title and then hopefully go on from there.”
For Hargan who is undefeated on the year, the process of winning the title forced him to deal with a situation he had not been in all year – facing the threat of being pinned.
“I’ve been behind before,” he said about his title match with Luke Bakeis of Harrison at Lafayette Jefferson, “but I hadn’t been on my back. I just knew I had to keep going and get free. He and a guy from Brownsburg have been my two toughest opponents this year.”
Asked why, the tall, lanky Hargan replied, “Most guys at 195 are stocky, but those two are a lot like me in body shape and I had to work hard against them.”
Often in small, 1A schools, wrestlers have no one of their weight class to wrestle, but Hargan gave credit to assistant coach Josh Barnett for giving him someone to battle in practice to help him improve.
The third area champion, Douglass faced a quandary when it came time to enter the state tournament as he had the choice of wrestling at either 145 as he did at the WRC tournament two weeks before or at 152 as he had in the STM New Year’s Challenge earlier in the season.
The advantage to entering the lighter weight class is that the opponents are likely smaller and weaker, but cutting weight to be eligible can put a strain on a wrestler’s body.
Going up in weight will mean facing bigger opponents, but the wrestler will be at full strength without having had to cut calories and limit water to hit the lower target.
According to Attica head coach, Dean Branstetter, the choice belonged to Douglass and the senior opted for the 152-lb class, which he won, earning all three necessary wins with pins in times of 1:39, 1:02 and 1:30.
Joining Hargan and Douglass in advancing for the Ramblers were Avery Miller (second at 106), Hayden Galloway (third at 113 in what Branstetter called “the bright spot of the day” because the freshman came in unseeded), Johnny Synesael (third at 126) and Clayton Kelley (3rd at 220).
Seeger also competed with Attica at the Jeff sectional and the Patriots had a frustrating day with their top finisher being Nathan Hennessey who took second at 120 pounds.
The only other wrestler to advance from a team that head coach Scott Moore calls, “young and inexperienced” was Garett Watkins who took fourth at 145 pounds.
As teams, Attica was fourth with 123 points trailing Harrison who won their ninth sectional in a row with 278.5 points, Jeff with 176 and McCutcheon with 147 while edging out fifth-place West Lafayette who had 120.
Seeger ended up ninth with 55 points, trailing Faith Christian (90), Lafayette Central Catholic (85) and Delphi (69) while finishing ahead of Carroll (28).
Turning to the Crawfordsville Sectional where Zionsville dominated with 278 points to 209 for second place Southmont and third place Crawfordsville with 140.5, Covington took fourth with 128 points.
The Trojans had participants in only eleven of the fourteen weight classes, but saw seven of them advance to the regional.
Moving on in addition to Dreher were Gage Pearman (third at 106), Remington Zigler (4th at 132), Gavin Williamson (third at 138), Alex Black (fourth at 170), Doug Krout (fourth at 220) and Nate Sly (third at 285).
Fountain Central finished seventh with 93 points, just two behind sixth-place Western Boone as the Mustangs had a mixed day on the mat with some wrestlers beating their seeds and others not.
Eli Oiler took fourth at 113 to advance, as did Jason Matthews (third at 126), Willie Frazee (second at 152) and Matthew Alexander (second at 195).
South Vermillion was eighth with 87 points, Parke Heritage ninth with 43 and North Vermillion, with only seven wrestlers, was tenth with 22.
Wyatt English capture a crown for the Wildcats, winning the 106-lb weight class so he will advance along with Thomas Brooks (fourth at 138) for South Vermillion.
Seth Bollinger (third at 160) was the only wrestler from Parke Heritage to advance while Joshua Latoz (fourth at 160) will be the lone Falcon to move on.
At the Twin Lakes Sectional, Benton Central came in fifth with 105 points behind Rensselaer with 208.5, Winamac (150), North Newton (142) and Twin Lakes (138).
The Bison had no individual champions but saw Cade Keller (third at 106), Jacob VanHouten (fourth at 113), Holden Deno (fourth at 120), Victor Spikes (third at 138), Henacie Zamora (second at 152) and Zak Vanderwal (third at 195) earn berths in the regional.
Attica, Benton Central and Seeger will travel to Logansport for regional action while the remainder of the WRC teams will head to North Montgomery.