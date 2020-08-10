The Fountain and Warren Health Department has been working with all of the bi-county schools to finalize planning for schools this fall. At this time, the department staff anticipates each of the schools to begin in person school schedules starting early to mid august. Details of the safety plans and other accommodations are released by each school district, according to information released by the department.
The health department has issued the following travel advisories in preparation for the school year:
For schools — students, staff and their families intending on attending in person classes at a school in Fountain or Warren counties starting in August are advised to restrict travel outside of the bi-county area until Aug. 31. Those who choose to travel to a high risk area in the two weeks prior to the start of school are advised to observe a quarantine period of 14 days upon return to the Fountain and Warren counties area.
All residents of Fountain and Warren counties are advised against travel to locations where there has been significant increased community spread of the disease. As the pandemic continues, these locations may change. As of July 1, the surrounding states of Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio are seeing stable rates of infection similar to Indiana. High risk areas continue to be urban centers and numerous southern states. If travel takes one to a high risk area, the health department staff recommend observing a period of quarantine for 14 days upon return to the Fountain and Warren counties area.
The travel advisories remain in place through Aug. 31. For the most up to date guidance regarding a travel destination, please contact the Fountain & Warren County Health Department at 765-762-3035.