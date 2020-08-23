It was a good start for the Covington High School soccer team’s season as they went 3-0 with a 9-1 win over North Montgomery, a 2-1 win at Faith Christian and a 3-0 win over Greencastle.
Three minutes was all it took for the host Trojans to get on the scoreboard on Monday against the Chargers with a Rico Mandolini goal off a Logan Pinkerton pass and then less than 40 seconds for the score to reach 2-0 as Pinkerton found the back of the net unassisted.
Five minutes later Anibel Perez converted a penalty kick and then the pace of the game began to slow down as the Trojans realized they were in control.
In the 33rd minute, Bradley Lewsader took a pass from Layton Wooster for the fourth goal of the game with no one scoring in the remaining seven minutes of the half.
After the break, Covington scored three goals in 13 minutes as Mandolini, Lewsader and Wooster scoring with the latter picking up an assist on the Lewsader score.
Three more goals followed as Perez and Pinkerton scored from the field and Erykah Lasley converted a penalty kick in the 70th minute for a 9-0 score.
With the starters being rested, the reserves looked as if they would preserve the shutout, but one weak pass led to an interception and breakaway goal for the Chargers in the 75th minute that made the final score 9-1.
Covington head coach Ryan Sowers said he was most pleased that the team, after practicing under Covid-19 restrictions, had been able to play at all.
He also stated he liked the fact there were six different goal scorers with several people picking up assists.
Sowers concluded by saying the defense had played “pretty well” for most of the game and that while there were things both offensively and defensively that needed improvement, it was a solid opening game.
Thursday saw Covington travel to Faith Christian in Lafayette for a matchup that has become a classic rivalry over the past few years as each school has been able to defeat the other, often being victorious on their opponent’s home field.
According to Sowers, in the opening 15 minutes, the host Eagles out played his team, hustling more than the Trojans.
After seeing Faith Christian go up 1-0 in the 13th minute, Sowers changed the type of play by his team, going to a more up-tempo, pressing style that saw Covington take more control of the game.
It was still 1-0 at halftime, but three minutes in to the second period, Lewsader scored off a pass from Perez to tie the contest after which both teams tried to raise the level of their play despite appearing to be tiring.
Covington won a corner kick in the 77th minute and Perez sent perfect pass into the box where Pinkerton deflected it past an excellent Eagle keeper for what turned out to be a 2-1 game-winning goal.
Sowers said the win “wasn’t pretty as we struggled with touches and spacing, but we overcame that with heart and effort.”
In the ensuing JV contest, Faith Christian won 6-3, but Eliza Holycross got a hat trick by score all three of the Covington goals.
On Saturday, the Trojans hosted another rival in Greencastle and looked tired for the first half hour of the contest.
Covington seemed to find some energy late in the period and that led to a goal by Shiann Haymaker off a pass from Lewsader with only 22 seconds remaining before the break.
The energy stayed up in the second half as Mandolini slammed home a shot from deep in the 59th minute and Pinkerton closed out the scoring in the 67th minute with an assist going to Jacob Holycross.
The Trojan dodged some bullets in the contest as several of Greencastle shots were just above or to the side of the frame of the goal, but Covington maintained their poise to keep the shutout.
Sowers had a mixed reaction to the outcome, saying, “We are finding ways to win and that’s encouraging to see, but we need to improve on some of those ways to become the team we want to be.”