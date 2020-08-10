The Covington Community School Corporation School Board met for a special session meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing guidelines.
The meeting was called to allow the board to receive an update on the school corporation's status for re-opening schools.
During the session, the board heard reports of the school corporation's:
Health and Safety Protocol from Ms. Kelli Pinkerton, Nurse;
Supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Sanitization Materials from Mr. Mike Howard, Director of Operations; Michelle Beck and Mr. Ryan Sowers;
Distance Learning Programming from Ms. Michelle Beck and Ms. Alison Karrfalt;
Requirements to Provide Accommodations for the Respective Student from Ms. Jill Coffing, Wabash River Special Services Cooperative Director and
Execution of Athletic Re-entry Plan.
Each member of the school board expressed their appreciation for the work being done by the building leadership, nurses, maintenance team, educators and support staff to prepare for the new school year.
"While the board and school corporation team recognize much uncertainty awaits, we are fully committed to re-open schools this year in order to best serve our children," CCSC superintendent Kevin Smith stated. "As each member of the board stressed, in order to be successful, it is going to take everyone–students, staff, parents, and school community stakeholders working together that will give us the best opportunity to sustain the opening of the buildings. It goes without saying that we are now in a "day-to-day" monitoring mode as we move towards the August 13 start date and beyond.
Additionally, the board approved the following hires:
Hunter Morockiewicz, Volunteer Football Coach
James Foley, Volunteer Soccer Coach
Tracy McBride, Middle School Cheerleading Coach
Rachel Cotten, CHS Mentor
Ryan Sowers, CHS Mentor
Accepted the following resignations:
Kenzie Brazas, Freshman Volleyball Coach
Laura Bell, Bus Driver
Accepted the retirement of Ms. Judy Gee
Approved the transfer of two out-of-district students for the elementary school
Received an update of facility improvement projects currently underway within the school corporation:
Completion of the Seventh Street sidewalk is expected prior to the start of school
The replacement of the elementary school front canopy will begin during the week of September 14, 2020
The installation of the middle school security vestibule has been delayed until the end of August or first of September due to manufacturing delays
The classroom renovation work is progressing on schedule, with the delivery of VUV's
(Vertical Unit Ventilators)
Authorized the superintendent to advertise the 2021 Budget
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees is Monday, August 17, 2020. The Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.