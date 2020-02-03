WARREN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Ashley Beedle, Warren County, probation violation

Timothy Holley, Warren County, holding for Fountain County

Alyssa Eighnor, Warren County, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana or hashish

Ty Hufford, Warren County, legend drugs/possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Robert Hill, Warren County, probation violation

Kierstyn De Los Angeles, Warren County, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)

Anthony Lofton, Tippecanoe County, holding for Fountain County

Edward Farris, Warren County, weekender

Brian Main, Warren County, community corrections violation

Kenely Jones, Warren County, probation violation

FELONIES

Krystina M. Mancilla, failure to return to lawful detention

Courtney C. Hanshew, operating after being a habitual traffic offender, speeding

Alyssa M. Eighnor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

SMALL CLAIMS

Nicholas L. Veverka vs. Bill Eberle

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Charlene Davis (AKA), estate of Evelyn Charlene Davis, and Tim Davis personal representative to Katrina Michelle Dyer

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Reece J. Patton to Wanda Kay Lyons

David Cushman (AKA), David L. Cushman and Ella M. Cushman to Ella M. Cushman trustee and Cushman revocable trust

Richard L. Astell to Donnie Smith and Ron Smith

WARRANTY DEEDS

Philip W. Astell to Richard L. Astell

Jena Strawser to Daniel Strawser and Jena Strawser

Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church, INC and Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church INC to Robert Humphrey

INFRACTIONS

Christopher I. Maclean, speeding

Cody M. Akers, speeding

Eric A. Amstutz, speeding

Marcus Quindell Smith, operating a commercial vehicle without a CDL

Tyler J. Rater, speeding

Daniel J. Stueland, speeding

Rose M. Kiser, speeding

Rodney Tyler Lewis, speeding

Nicole Cardoza, no valid driver’s license

ACCIDENTS

Adam R. Strantz, Oxford, was the driver of a 2009 Ford Mustang traveling south on CR 1200. His vehicle hit some snow/slush in the roadway causing him to lose control of it. His vehicle exited the west side of the roadway and spun approximately 180 degrees before coming to rest up against a Warren County REMC power pole, causing the pole to snap in half. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Melissa N. Baroff, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2016 Chrysler 200 traveling westbound on CR 125 S when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Braydon M. Nunnally, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on US Highway 41 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Brenda S. Leak, Ambia, was the driver of a 2016 GMC Terrain traveling northbound on SR 63 when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

BENTON COUNTY

ARRESTS

Michael Alan Hoskins, Lafayette, driving without a license

Rhett Allen Martin, Fowler, murder, arson

Brock K. Morin, Ambia, reckless driving

Derrick Anthony White, Williamsport, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hashish, operating while intoxicated

Ashley Michelle Matlon, Kouts, possession/use of legend drug or precursors

Jessica Danielle Lewis, Indianapolis, probation violation

Amber Lynn Nicole Cantrell, Winston Salem, NC, criminal conversion

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS

Heidi R. Foster, domestic battery, battery resulting in bodily injury

Dylan J. Gibson, possession of marijuana

CIVIL COLLECTIONS

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bob Harris

CIVIL PLENARIES

Christine Stivers vs. Ford Motor Company

SMALL CLAIMS

BK Management vs. Corey Jennings

BK Management vs. Shawnna Stevens

WARRANTY DEEDS

Danny L. Shepard to Slade Schuh

Charles E. Riggle and Shawn R. Riggle to The Madison of Benton County LP

Carol Cleveland and Carol Cayton (FKA) to George P. Scherer and Deborah A. Scherer

Teresa Cronian to George P. Scherer and Deborah A. Scherer

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS

Debra Thurston and William E. Baxter estate to George P. Scherer and Deborah A. Scherer

FOUNTAIN COUNTY

ARRESTS

Thomas DeSutter, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Robert Lawson, serving weekend

Andrea Hanover, probation violation

Jason Gerling, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish

Bradley Murphy, possession of methamphetamine

Lucas Vanholten, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication

Na’Layia O’Donnell, theft

Thomas Farley, possession of methamphetamine

Candace Rhoda, possession of methamphetamine

Amanda O’Conner, possession of methamphetamine

Penny Wright, disorderly conduct

Nathaniel Swanson, probation violation

Fontaine Baker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

TRUSTEES DEEDS

Robert D. Logue and Robert and Virginia Logue Family trust to Dale Eugene Cates, Anna Maries Cates and Anna Marie Cates

James Phillip Wann, Genoia Beth Segal and Ivan R. Wann trust to Charles R. Rice Jr and Summer D. Rice

Delores Hancock and Mary Evely Kolaiser revocable living trust to RA1 LLC

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS

Jay K. Lawson to J Kyle Lawson and Kim Lawson

Jerry L. Butler to Jeffrey L. Butler

Lake Holiday Hide-A-Way Improvement Corporation to Todd Akers and Ronda Akers

ACCIDENTS

Jeffrey S. Keller, Covington, was the driver of a 2014 Vollkswagen Passat traveling on CR 300 N when he misjudged the stop sign and ran off the roadway and into the field at the intersection of CR 300 N and SR 341. His vehicle entered a small ditch causing damage to the front end of it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.

Andrew M. Culbreath, Cayuga, was the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry traveling east on I-74 when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the median before crossing the westbound lanes of I-74. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Casandra Gonzalez, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2016 Jeep Compass traveling north on Epperson Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

Kristina A. Smalley, Perrysville, was the driver of a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country traveling south on Stringtown Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.

INFRACTIONS

Jeremy J. Benner, 70/55

Zachary Rayburn, illegal taking of wild animal

Cadence M. Hanshew, driving while suspended

Moriah Nicole McMorrow, operating with expired plates

