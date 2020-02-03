WARREN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Ashley Beedle, Warren County, probation violation
Timothy Holley, Warren County, holding for Fountain County
Alyssa Eighnor, Warren County, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana or hashish
Ty Hufford, Warren County, legend drugs/possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Robert Hill, Warren County, probation violation
Kierstyn De Los Angeles, Warren County, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior)
Anthony Lofton, Tippecanoe County, holding for Fountain County
Edward Farris, Warren County, weekender
Brian Main, Warren County, community corrections violation
Kenely Jones, Warren County, probation violation
FELONIES
Krystina M. Mancilla, failure to return to lawful detention
Courtney C. Hanshew, operating after being a habitual traffic offender, speeding
Alyssa M. Eighnor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
SMALL CLAIMS
Nicholas L. Veverka vs. Bill Eberle
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Charlene Davis (AKA), estate of Evelyn Charlene Davis, and Tim Davis personal representative to Katrina Michelle Dyer
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Reece J. Patton to Wanda Kay Lyons
David Cushman (AKA), David L. Cushman and Ella M. Cushman to Ella M. Cushman trustee and Cushman revocable trust
Richard L. Astell to Donnie Smith and Ron Smith
WARRANTY DEEDS
Philip W. Astell to Richard L. Astell
Jena Strawser to Daniel Strawser and Jena Strawser
Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church, INC and Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church INC to Robert Humphrey
INFRACTIONS
Christopher I. Maclean, speeding
Cody M. Akers, speeding
Eric A. Amstutz, speeding
Marcus Quindell Smith, operating a commercial vehicle without a CDL
Tyler J. Rater, speeding
Daniel J. Stueland, speeding
Rose M. Kiser, speeding
Rodney Tyler Lewis, speeding
Nicole Cardoza, no valid driver’s license
ACCIDENTS
Adam R. Strantz, Oxford, was the driver of a 2009 Ford Mustang traveling south on CR 1200. His vehicle hit some snow/slush in the roadway causing him to lose control of it. His vehicle exited the west side of the roadway and spun approximately 180 degrees before coming to rest up against a Warren County REMC power pole, causing the pole to snap in half. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Melissa N. Baroff, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2016 Chrysler 200 traveling westbound on CR 125 S when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Braydon M. Nunnally, Williamsport, was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on US Highway 41 when a deer entered the roadway. He was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Brenda S. Leak, Ambia, was the driver of a 2016 GMC Terrain traveling northbound on SR 63 when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
BENTON COUNTY
ARRESTS
Michael Alan Hoskins, Lafayette, driving without a license
Rhett Allen Martin, Fowler, murder, arson
Brock K. Morin, Ambia, reckless driving
Derrick Anthony White, Williamsport, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hashish, operating while intoxicated
Ashley Michelle Matlon, Kouts, possession/use of legend drug or precursors
Jessica Danielle Lewis, Indianapolis, probation violation
Amber Lynn Nicole Cantrell, Winston Salem, NC, criminal conversion
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Heidi R. Foster, domestic battery, battery resulting in bodily injury
Dylan J. Gibson, possession of marijuana
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bob Harris
CIVIL PLENARIES
Christine Stivers vs. Ford Motor Company
SMALL CLAIMS
BK Management vs. Corey Jennings
BK Management vs. Shawnna Stevens
WARRANTY DEEDS
Danny L. Shepard to Slade Schuh
Charles E. Riggle and Shawn R. Riggle to The Madison of Benton County LP
Carol Cleveland and Carol Cayton (FKA) to George P. Scherer and Deborah A. Scherer
Teresa Cronian to George P. Scherer and Deborah A. Scherer
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Debra Thurston and William E. Baxter estate to George P. Scherer and Deborah A. Scherer
FOUNTAIN COUNTY
ARRESTS
Thomas DeSutter, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Robert Lawson, serving weekend
Andrea Hanover, probation violation
Jason Gerling, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish
Bradley Murphy, possession of methamphetamine
Lucas Vanholten, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication
Na’Layia O’Donnell, theft
Thomas Farley, possession of methamphetamine
Candace Rhoda, possession of methamphetamine
Amanda O’Conner, possession of methamphetamine
Penny Wright, disorderly conduct
Nathaniel Swanson, probation violation
Fontaine Baker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
TRUSTEES DEEDS
Robert D. Logue and Robert and Virginia Logue Family trust to Dale Eugene Cates, Anna Maries Cates and Anna Marie Cates
James Phillip Wann, Genoia Beth Segal and Ivan R. Wann trust to Charles R. Rice Jr and Summer D. Rice
Delores Hancock and Mary Evely Kolaiser revocable living trust to RA1 LLC
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Jay K. Lawson to J Kyle Lawson and Kim Lawson
Jerry L. Butler to Jeffrey L. Butler
Lake Holiday Hide-A-Way Improvement Corporation to Todd Akers and Ronda Akers
ACCIDENTS
Jeffrey S. Keller, Covington, was the driver of a 2014 Vollkswagen Passat traveling on CR 300 N when he misjudged the stop sign and ran off the roadway and into the field at the intersection of CR 300 N and SR 341. His vehicle entered a small ditch causing damage to the front end of it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $5,001 and $10,000.
Andrew M. Culbreath, Cayuga, was the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry traveling east on I-74 when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the median before crossing the westbound lanes of I-74. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Casandra Gonzalez, Hillsboro, was the driver of a 2016 Jeep Compass traveling north on Epperson Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
Kristina A. Smalley, Perrysville, was the driver of a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country traveling south on Stringtown Road when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting it. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage was between $2,501 and $5,000.
INFRACTIONS
Jeremy J. Benner, 70/55
Zachary Rayburn, illegal taking of wild animal
Cadence M. Hanshew, driving while suspended
Moriah Nicole McMorrow, operating with expired plates