The Warren County Community Foundation would like to announce two new endowed funds which have been established in Warren County. The Billings Family Legacy Fund will award approximately $9,000 annually through the Community Grants Program.
Warren County serving groups or organizations can apply for a community grant for a project, program, or need of the organization. The grants committee reviews the applications and makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for selecting grant recipients.
The Billings Family Legacy Scholarship in Agriculture or Veterinary Medicine will award approximately $7,000 annually to a Warren County student who will major in the field of agriculture or pre-veterinary medicine. Eligible majors include but are not limited to Agribusiness, Food Science, Grain Science Systems, Natural Resources, Environmental Studies, Horticulture, Animal Science, Pre-Veterinary medicine, Sustainable Food and Farming Systems, or Wildlife Management.
The Billings family started in Warren County in the late 1800s. Harley Billings was a circuit court judge in Williamsport, having obtained his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1893. He and his wife, Lottie, made their home in Williamsport. He gave his son, Preston, and wife Marguerite their original farm property south of West Lebanon as a wedding gift in 1929. Preston and Marguerite raised hogs and Angus cows, along with 150 sheep. In the mid-1930’s they raised turkeys which they processed and sold to the local butcher. Marguerite helped with farm duties as well as keeping a large vegetable garden.
Preston and Marguerite had two children, Richard (Dick) and Jean. Jean died shortly after birth from a childhood disease. Richard enjoyed a childhood on the farm with a dog as a constant companion, and learned to play bridge as a young boy sitting on his mother’s lap. As a teen Dick enjoyed fishing, skating, and dancing. He assisted with farm chores by driving tractors, milking cows, and detassling corn.
Upon graduating from Williamsport High School in 1950, Dick chose to attend the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University. He graduated in 1956, and moved to Indianapolis where he worked at a veterinary practice for several years. Then he, along with Richard Brutus a friend from Pine Village, established Michigan Road Animal Hospital in Indianapolis. This location became a training center for veterinary students from Purdue. He later led a group of veterinarians who worked together to establish the Indianapolis Veterinary Emergency Center. Upon retirement, Dick established a veterinary supply company, C Specialties.
Land owned by the Billings Family went on to become the start of Hanging Rock Christian Assembly Camp. When Marguerite and Preston passed away, Dick took over the management of the farm. In recent years there have been improvements to the land and conservation efforts including tree planting have taken place.
Dick Billings passed away September 29th, 2019. His wife Diane, son Steve, and grandchildren Sarah, Kristen, and Maeve inherited the farms. The family is dedicated to preserving Preston, Marguerite, and Dick’s legacy. The family has established these funds at the Community Foundation as a way to give back to Warren County in perpetuity. The Foundation is extremely grateful for this generous gift and looks forward to the positive impact it will make in Warren County.