As of Aug. 7 Benton County added one case of novel coronavirus over the week.
According to information from Benton County Health Department, Department of Homeland Security, that takes the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 60.
The Benton County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana Department of Health to monitor the situation.
Benton County sends out weekly updates at the close of every week. People may check the Indiana State website for daily case number changes.
Benton County officials remind residents and visitors that the county remains at Stage 4.5 guidelines. All Benton County residents are required to follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-26. The Benton County Commissioners will not add any additional restrictions at this time. Both state and local guidelines may be modified if conditions warrant.
The health department has been monitoring those affected and ensuring proper measures for quarantine. While conducting daily assessments, the symptoms of patins have been improving and 51 case have been released from quarantine.
The Benton County Health Department utilizes the Center for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for monitoring and quarantine recommendations. Although overall numbers keep increasing, the number of active cases is lower than depicted on the Indiana State Maps and statistics.
As of this writing, Benton County stands at nine with no deaths reported. There have been 928 tests administered to Benton County residents for COVID-19.
Residents are reminded of the symptoms of COVID-19, which are dry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath. Additional signs and symptoms may include fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.