As of July 24, Benton County added two cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, taking the confirmed number of cases to 55.There are eight active cases and no deaths. There have been 793 tests administered in total to Benton County residents for COVID-19, according to the agency.
The Benton County Emergency Operations Center is committed to get timely information to the public, according to information from the agency. Daily updates have moved to weekly updates on every Friday as the Emergency Operations Center downsizes. Please check the Indiana State website for daily case number changes. You may still call the Emergency Management Agency for questions or concerns.
The Benton County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health monitoring the situation.
Travel Restrictions
Benton County Officials would like to remind residents and visitors of the area guidelines for reopening Indiana. Benton County remains at Stage 4.5 Guidelines. All Benton County residents are required to follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-26. The Benton County Commissioners will not add any additional restrictions at this time. Both State and local guidelines may be modified if conditions warrant.
Recovery
The Health Department has been monitoring those affected and ensuring proper measures for quarantine. While conducting daily assessments, the symptoms of the patients have been improving and forty-seven (47) cases have been released from quarantine. The Benton County Health Department utilizes the Center for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for monitoring and quarantine recommendations. Although the overall numbers keep increasing, the number of active cases is lower than depicted on the Indiana State Maps and statistics.
The main signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows: dry, persistent cough and/or shortness of breath. Additional signs and symptoms include feaver, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.