By Greg Flint
Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 68, North Putnam 38
Crawfordsville 55, North Vermillion 48
Fountain Central 61, Riverton Parke 48
Greencastle 46, South Vermillion 40
Harrison 50, Benton Central 43
North Central 74, Parke Heritage 66 (OT)
North Newton 63, Fountain Central 41
North Vermillion 48, West Vigo 35
Parke Heritage 64, Attica 38
Seeger 55, Attica 15
Seeger 41, Southmont 26
South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 36
Southmont 46, Covington 37
West Vigo 56, Riverton Parke 33
Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 50, Seeger 47
Benton Central 50, Fountain Central 38
Covington 88, North Vermillion 27
Covington 60, South Newton 21
Fountain Central 56, Faith Christian 52
Fountain Central 69, North Newton 66
North Montgomery 72, Attica 29
Parke Heritage 55, Riverton Parke 36
Southmont 46, Seeger 40 (OT)
South Vermillion 53, Shakamak 37
South Vermillion 65, North Putnam 62
Western Boone 76, Seeger 37
Wrestling:
CRAWFORDSVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1- Zionsville 278, 2 – Southmont 209, 3 – Crawfordsville 140.5, 4 – Covington 128,
5 – North Montgomery 115.5, 6 – Western Boone 95, 7 – Fountain Central 93,
8 – South Vermillion 87, 9 – Parke Heritage 43, 10 – North Vermillion 22
Individual results (1 st and WRC with starting records):
106: 1 – English (SV) 21-8, 3 – Pearman (Cov) 26-9
113: 1 – Trent (WEBO) 29-9, 4 – Oiler (FC) 29-6, 5 – Gavin Gerald (PH) 14-8
120: 1 – Hall (NM) 29-4, 5 – Gage Gerald (PH) 23-12, 6 – Southard (SV) 19-28
126: 1 – Lauy (SM) 30-3, 3 – Matthews (FC) 17-11, 6 – Jacks (PH) 13-28
132: 1 – Harreld (ZV) 31-5, 4 – Zigler (Cov) 15-9, 6 – Strawhorn (FC) 11-18
138: 1 – Wagner (ZV) 23-2, 2 – Pickett (FC) 30-4, 3 – Williamson (Cov) 25-6, 4 – Brooks (SV) 25-10
145: 1 – McDonald (ZV) 19-6, 5 – Blacketer (PH) 21-9, 6- Russell (SV) 15-28
152: 1 – Bates (ZV) 32-1, 2 – Frazee (FC) 22-11, 5 – Myers (NV) 6-7, 6 – Bedinger (Cov) 3-17
160: 1 – Davis (ZV) 27-5, 3 – Bollinger (PH) 23-12, 4 – Latoz (NV) 17-11, 5 – Lorey (SV) 24-12, 6 –
Gaskill (Cov) 16-21
170: 1 – Poynter (ZV) 27-8, 4 – Black (Cov) 24-12, 6 – Vaughn (SV) 23-13
182: 1 – Woodall (SM) 28-5, 5 – Croucher (Cov) 21-12, 6 – Stultz (SV) 15-13
195: 1 – Dreher (Cov) 28-3, 2 – Alexander (FC) 24-9
220: 1 – Webster (NM) 34-0, 4 – Krout (Cov) 6-5, 5 – Mancourt (SV) 10-28
285: 1 – McDaniel (ZV) 21-14, 3 – Sly (Cov) 29-3, 5 – Shew (SV) 16-10
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 278.5, 2 – Lafayette Jefferson 176, 3 – McCutcheon 147, 4 – Attica 123,
5 – West Lafayette 120, 6 – Faith Christian 90, 7 – Lafayette Central Catholic 85, 8 – Delphi 69,
9 – Seeger 55, 10 – Carroll 28
Individual results (1 st and WRC with starting records):
106: 1 – Stall (McCut) 36-4, 2 – Miller (A) 31-3
113: 1 – Kellogg (Har) 22-8, 3 – Galloway (A) 23-11
120: 1 – Hein (Har) 33-1, 2 – Hennessey (S) 34-3
126: 1 – Lear (WL) 30-10, 3 – Synesael (A) 26-8
132: 1 – Tuttle (Har) 27-5, 5 – Stonebraker (S) 28-10, 6 – Hodge (A) 29-7
138: 1 – Bayley (Har) 25-6
145: 1 – Poindexter (Har) 35-0, 4 – Watkins (S) 28-10
152: 1 – Douglass (A) 32-2
160: 1 – Perez-Xochipa (Har) 23-5, 6 – Rudolph (S) 21-16
170: 1 – Phillips (McCut) 32-1
182: 1 – Barket (WL) 37-1
195: 1 – Hargan (A) 35-0
220: 1 – Crider (Har) 26-3, 3 – Kelley (A) 27-10
285: 1 – Sowders (Jeff) 25-1, 6 – Walker (S) 29-9
TWIN LAKES SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Rensselaer 208.5, 2 – Winamac 159,, 3 – North Newton 142, 4 – Twin Lakes 138,
5 – Benton Central 105, 6 – Logansport 95.5, 7 – North White 81, 8 – West Central 80,
9 – Forntier 70, 10 – South Newton 66, 11 – Pioneer 59, 12 – Tri-County 13.5
Individual results (1 st and BC with starting records):
106: 1 – Cunningham (NNewton) 25-5, 3 – Cade Keller (BC) 18-7
113: 1 – T Tankersley (Winamac) 15-4, 4 – VanHouten (BC) 12-13
120: 1 – Pratt (Winamac) 16-4, 6 – Deno (BC) 16-12
126: 1 – Webb (Rensselaer) 27-7, 6 – Stokes (BC) 6-13
132: 1 – Nuest (West Central) 25-4
138: 1 – Hickman (Rensselaer) 36-1, 3 – Spikes (BC) 16-7
145: 1 – Carter (Rensselaer) 29-3
152: 1 – Pulliam (TL) 30-8, 2 – Zamora (BC) 20-6
160: 1 – J Tankersley (Winamac) 25-1
170: 1 – Ball (NWhite) 26-1
182: 1 – Wagner (NNewton) 23-1, 5 – Mendoza (BC) 10-14
195: 1 – Taylor (Rensselaer) 30-8, 3 – Vanderwal (BC) 11-11
220: 1 – Clevenger (TL) 21-11
285: 1 – Dillon (NWhite) 20-4