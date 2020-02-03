By Greg Flint

Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 68, North Putnam 38

Crawfordsville 55, North Vermillion 48

Fountain Central 61, Riverton Parke 48

Greencastle 46, South Vermillion 40

Harrison 50, Benton Central 43

North Central 74, Parke Heritage 66 (OT)

North Newton 63, Fountain Central 41

North Vermillion 48, West Vigo 35

Parke Heritage 64, Attica 38

Seeger 55, Attica 15

Seeger 41, Southmont 26

South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 36

Southmont 46, Covington 37

West Vigo 56, Riverton Parke 33

Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 50, Seeger 47

Benton Central 50, Fountain Central 38

Covington 88, North Vermillion 27

Covington 60, South Newton 21

Fountain Central 56, Faith Christian 52

Fountain Central 69, North Newton 66

North Montgomery 72, Attica 29

Parke Heritage 55, Riverton Parke 36

Southmont 46, Seeger 40 (OT)

South Vermillion 53, Shakamak 37

South Vermillion 65, North Putnam 62

Western Boone 76, Seeger 37

Wrestling:

CRAWFORDSVILLE SECTIONAL

Team scores: 1- Zionsville 278, 2 – Southmont 209, 3 – Crawfordsville 140.5, 4 – Covington 128,

5 – North Montgomery 115.5, 6 – Western Boone 95, 7 – Fountain Central 93,

8 – South Vermillion 87, 9 – Parke Heritage 43, 10 – North Vermillion 22

Individual results (1 st and WRC with starting records):

106: 1 – English (SV) 21-8, 3 – Pearman (Cov) 26-9

113: 1 – Trent (WEBO) 29-9, 4 – Oiler (FC) 29-6, 5 – Gavin Gerald (PH) 14-8

120: 1 – Hall (NM) 29-4, 5 – Gage Gerald (PH) 23-12, 6 – Southard (SV) 19-28

126: 1 – Lauy (SM) 30-3, 3 – Matthews (FC) 17-11, 6 – Jacks (PH) 13-28

132: 1 – Harreld (ZV) 31-5, 4 – Zigler (Cov) 15-9, 6 – Strawhorn (FC) 11-18

138: 1 – Wagner (ZV) 23-2, 2 – Pickett (FC) 30-4, 3 – Williamson (Cov) 25-6, 4 – Brooks (SV) 25-10

145: 1 – McDonald (ZV) 19-6, 5 – Blacketer (PH) 21-9, 6- Russell (SV) 15-28

152: 1 – Bates (ZV) 32-1, 2 – Frazee (FC) 22-11, 5 – Myers (NV) 6-7, 6 – Bedinger (Cov) 3-17

160: 1 – Davis (ZV) 27-5, 3 – Bollinger (PH) 23-12, 4 – Latoz (NV) 17-11, 5 – Lorey (SV) 24-12, 6 –

Gaskill (Cov) 16-21

170: 1 – Poynter (ZV) 27-8, 4 – Black (Cov) 24-12, 6 – Vaughn (SV) 23-13

182: 1 – Woodall (SM) 28-5, 5 – Croucher (Cov) 21-12, 6 – Stultz (SV) 15-13

195: 1 – Dreher (Cov) 28-3, 2 – Alexander (FC) 24-9

220: 1 – Webster (NM) 34-0, 4 – Krout (Cov) 6-5, 5 – Mancourt (SV) 10-28

285: 1 – McDaniel (ZV) 21-14, 3 – Sly (Cov) 29-3, 5 – Shew (SV) 16-10

LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON SECTIONAL

Team scores: 1 – Harrison 278.5, 2 – Lafayette Jefferson 176, 3 – McCutcheon 147, 4 – Attica 123,

5 – West Lafayette 120, 6 – Faith Christian 90, 7 – Lafayette Central Catholic 85, 8 – Delphi 69,

9 – Seeger 55, 10 – Carroll 28

Individual results (1 st and WRC with starting records):

106: 1 – Stall (McCut) 36-4, 2 – Miller (A) 31-3

113: 1 – Kellogg (Har) 22-8, 3 – Galloway (A) 23-11

120: 1 – Hein (Har) 33-1, 2 – Hennessey (S) 34-3

126: 1 – Lear (WL) 30-10, 3 – Synesael (A) 26-8

132: 1 – Tuttle (Har) 27-5, 5 – Stonebraker (S) 28-10, 6 – Hodge (A) 29-7

138: 1 – Bayley (Har) 25-6

145: 1 – Poindexter (Har) 35-0, 4 – Watkins (S) 28-10

152: 1 – Douglass (A) 32-2

160: 1 – Perez-Xochipa (Har) 23-5, 6 – Rudolph (S) 21-16

170: 1 – Phillips (McCut) 32-1

182: 1 – Barket (WL) 37-1

195: 1 – Hargan (A) 35-0

220: 1 – Crider (Har) 26-3, 3 – Kelley (A) 27-10

285: 1 – Sowders (Jeff) 25-1, 6 – Walker (S) 29-9

TWIN LAKES SECTIONAL

Team scores: 1 – Rensselaer 208.5, 2 – Winamac 159,, 3 – North Newton 142, 4 – Twin Lakes 138,

5 – Benton Central 105, 6 – Logansport 95.5, 7 – North White 81, 8 – West Central 80,

9 – Forntier 70, 10 – South Newton 66, 11 – Pioneer 59, 12 – Tri-County 13.5

Individual results (1 st and BC with starting records):

106: 1 – Cunningham (NNewton) 25-5, 3 – Cade Keller (BC) 18-7

113: 1 – T Tankersley (Winamac) 15-4, 4 – VanHouten (BC) 12-13

120: 1 – Pratt (Winamac) 16-4, 6 – Deno (BC) 16-12

126: 1 – Webb (Rensselaer) 27-7, 6 – Stokes (BC) 6-13

132: 1 – Nuest (West Central) 25-4

138: 1 – Hickman (Rensselaer) 36-1, 3 – Spikes (BC) 16-7

145: 1 – Carter (Rensselaer) 29-3

152: 1 – Pulliam (TL) 30-8, 2 – Zamora (BC) 20-6

160: 1 – J Tankersley (Winamac) 25-1

170: 1 – Ball (NWhite) 26-1

182: 1 – Wagner (NNewton) 23-1, 5 – Mendoza (BC) 10-14

195: 1 – Taylor (Rensselaer) 30-8, 3 – Vanderwal (BC) 11-11

220: 1 – Clevenger (TL) 21-11

285: 1 – Dillon (NWhite) 20-4