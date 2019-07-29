Nancy Dillworth takes a moment to play the ring toss game at the Trinity Presbyterian Church booth at Williamsport's 2nd annual Street Fair July 27. Rather than giving away prizes, the church donated all food products collected by church members to the food co-op in Williamsport, one item at a time.
Local resident Johnny Oakes is the leader of this round of the Cake Walk hosted by Seeger High School's Movie Club. Winners of the cake walk could win cookies, cupcakes and assorted portable baked goods.
Terresa Hartman, left, pushes Charlie Myers, while Clay McIntosh keeps an eye on his daughter Claire, and Kasey McIntosh guides Evelyn McIntosh's stroller along the sites of the 2nd annual Williamsport Street Fair.
Cousins Glen and Adam McGowen talk about their furniture with a perspective client during the Williamsport Street fair, July 27.
Johnny and Cindy Carver enjoy the sunshine and pause to answer some Purdue Extension Service trivia from Educator Jean Akers. Summer intern Mallory Potter was nearby helping.
Area jewelry artisan Annie Kane offers cold water and good conversation along with looking and hand-beaded bracelets during the Williamsport Street Fair, July 27.