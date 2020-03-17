WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield EMS is looking for individuals interested in becoming an EMT. Wheatfield residents will be given preference, but anyone can apply.
The Emergency Medical Technician-B class will begin on May 12, and end on Aug. 27.The course is 16 weeks. Classes will be held at the Wheatfield EMS building on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. The EMS building is located at 490 E. Grove St.
The course is through St. Mary Medical Center.
Applications must be in by April 10 and may be picked up at the EMS building. All applicants are subject to interview should applications exceed the maximum class number of 15. Please email wemsclass@gmail.com with any questions.
In case of cancellation, applicants will be notified.