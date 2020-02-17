2/7 33 19 T Snow

2/8 32 25 T Snow

2/9 35 23 .31” Rain

2/10 35 27

2/11 39 27

2/12 35 23 1.2” Snow

2/13 30 2 1.7” Snow

Feb. Snowfall to date 3.66” snow

Feb. Rainfall and melted snow .82”